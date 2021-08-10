Former mayor, longtime businessman, passes away

David Rowe had a long record of public service, including logging nearly five years as Mount Airy’s mayor, and was a successful businessman — but one quality defined Rowe in all his pursuits, those who knew him say.
“He was an awfully good man,” Marie Wood, a city commissioner and mayor pro tem, said Tuesday of Rowe, who died Saturday afternoon at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem after batting mounting health problems for several years. He was 77.
“I enjoyed working with him so much when he was mayor,” Wood said of Rowe’s mayoral tenure from December 2015 to October 2020, when he resigned due to lingering issues from a 2009 kidney transplant which had greatly limited his mobility in later years.
“He was just a gentle soul and when he approached everything, he did it with loving kindness,” the South District councilwoman added regarding Rowe’s many involvements.
The lifelong city resident was the president of a local construction company, Smith-Rowe, LLC, whose public service career began long before he became Mount Airy’s chief elected official. This included serving as a city commissioner in the 1990s and as a member of the Mount Airy Board of Education for 16 years, when he was known for always placing the interests of children first.
Among those who say they will remember Rowe favorably was another former mayor Rowe succeeded, Deborah Cochran.
“With David Rowe’s passing, Mount Airy has lost a giant in the areas of business, public service, youth development from his time on the school board and community service,” Cochran commented Tuesday.
“David and I attended several city functions together, and we talked politics at Ocie’s restaurant,” she added. “I reflect upon his words, wisdom and advice. His love for Mount Airy will be deeply missed.”
“It was obvious he always had the best interest of the city at heart,” Commissioner Steve Yokeley said Tuesday of Rowe, who was named 2020 “Citizen of the Year” by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.
“He will be missed by a lot of people — I don’t know of anyone who didn’t like him,” Yokeley observed. “Even if you didn’t agree with him you had to like him.”
Rowe was mayor during a sometimes-contentious period in Mount Airy’s history surrounding the redevelopment of the former Spencer’s textile complex downtown, which produced many a spirited debate at meetings over which he presided.
“David had a good way with trying to bring people together,” said Ron Niland, the city’s present mayor, who was serving as mayor pro tem and at-large commissioner when Rowe stepped down and assumed mayoral responsibilities afterward.
“I’m deeply saddened,” Niland said of Rowe’s passing.
Some suggest Rowe was guided by his faith as a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Mount Airy, which when combined with a easygoing nature provided a steady influence in local government affairs.
“He was always community-minded and always approached everyone with a loving attitude — a good Christian attitude,” said Wood, “always respectful.”
Always persevered
The former mayor additionally will be remembered for the determination he displayed while struggling with his health issues, which included regular dialysis treatments. Yet Rowe rarely missed a council meeting or public function requiring his presence.
“He had been ill for a long time, but he never really complained about feeling bad,” Yokeley recalled, even though that was obvious at times and evidenced by limited mobility and other difficulties.
Niland agreed.
“He fought the good battle — he came to council meetings when he could barely walk.”
“But he kept going — that’s the main thing,” Yokeley said, expressing condolences to Rowe’s family members who provided unwavering support during his struggle.
His deteriorating medical condition finally reached the point where Rowe basically had no choice but to resign. However, he had remained active as much as possible in the months since, including attending council meetings occasionally and speaking with the media as recently as July just a few weeks before his death.
“And it’s a big loss for the city,” Niland said of that development — calling Rowe “just a good fellow who really cared about his community.”
“He will be sorely missed,” Wood concurred.
A memorial service for Rowe is scheduled Friday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, to be live-streamed at www.fbcmountairy.org, with a private inurnment to be held at Oakdale Cemetery.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.