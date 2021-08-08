Marriages

August 8, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Christopher Bernard Rogers, 27, of Forsyth County to Ava Grace Myrtle Washington, 23, of Roanoke County, Virginia.

– Eduardo Ibarra Garcia, 29, of Surry County to Cristina Fuentes Cardova, 27, of Surry County.

– James Robert Oakes, 56, of Surry County to Jennifer Michelle Lawson, 44, of Stokes County.

– Marty Glenn Hester, 64, of Surry County to Crystal Dawn Hicks, 44, of Forsyth County.

– Austin Tyler Starkey, 22, of Surry County to Destiny Ann Wise, 22, of Surry County.

– Bobbyn Nelson McCormick, 24, of Surry County to Leah Marie York, 21, of Surry County.

– Jesus Fernando Salazar Segovia, 23, of Surry County to Samantha Elaine Mickle, 22, of Lexington County.

– Stephen Michael Reitzel, 34, of Huron County to Carrie Ellen Hinckley, 30, Huron County.

– David Austin Carico, 22, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Zarah Danyette Manning, 21, of Carroll County.

– Ricky Lee Shelton, 61, Carroll County to Mary Elizabeth Bell, 58, of Surry County.

– Landon Matthew Coe, 24, of Surry County to Stephanie Alexis Sifuentes, 20, of Surry County.

– Jacob Levi Levesque, 29, of Surry County to Leea Danielle Bledsoe Hiatt, 23, of Surry County.