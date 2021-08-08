Event to mix racing, moonshine, memories

NASCAR today is dominated by major corporations fueled by slick marketing and clean-cut imagery, but the sport can’t outrun its hardscrabble origins rooted in the moonshine culture of the southern United States.
Some of its early competitors, such as Junior Johnson, hauled illegal spirits in souped-up cars along country roads in North Carolina and Virginia, building skills that translated well to the tracks they would race on during weekends.
And the tradition behind this coexistence will be celebrated at an upcoming event, the Mount Airy Moonshine and Racers’ Reunion. It is scheduled downtown on Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning with the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag and a tribute to 9/11.
The gathering will include displays of vintage race cars and an autograph session featuring NASCAR Hall of Fame members Bobby Allison and Rex White, among other former drivers and individuals closely associated with the sport.
“It looks like right now we’re going to have between 86 to 90 race cars there,” key organizer Phil Marsh said Friday, including those driven on dirt tracks of yesteryear and vehicles used to haul moonshine.
Cars once piloted by racing legends Curtis Turner, Glenn “Fireball” Roberts and Wendell Scott will be in the mix, added Marsh, the Downtown Business Association president who also coordinates the Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In series here.
“I’ll be parking the race cars on Main Street,” he said of plans for the Mount Airy Moonshine and Racers’ Reunion.
Meanwhile, a tent will be set up in the municipal parking lot beside Old North State Winery, where about 85 former drivers, their family members and others are scheduled to sign autographs at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11.
The event also is to feature moonshiners including “Big Chuck” from the “Moonshiners” reality-television show.
“We’ve got some of the old-timey moonshiners coming,” Marsh said.
A moonshine distillery additionally is to be displayed during the upcoming event that is free and open to the public.
The Mount Airy Moonshine and Racers’ Reunion was first held in 2019.
“We had to cancel it last year because of COVID,” Marsh said of a pandemic-forced hiatus in 2020 which was a familiar refrain.
Local tradition
The link between stock car racing and running liquor is clear, Marsh said.
“They started out hauling moonshine and then racing,” he said of various NASCAR pioneers.
Many folks might not realize it, but the local area also was part of that heritage.
Stock car racing took place at the Mount Airy Speedway/White Dirt Race Track, located on Race Track Road off N.C. 89 west of town.
That facility, which opened in 1946, was the first organized dirt track anywhere around.
“As a matter of fact, Curtis Turner raced up here at this track,” Marsh added regarding a man who was among the fastest and most colorful competitors in NASCAR’s early years — called by some the “Babe Ruth of stock car racing.”
In more recent times, the abandoned track near Mount Airy has been used for agricultural purposes.
“When they cut the corn you can still see the track,” Marsh said. One of its distinguishing features is dirt that was brought in from elsewhere which sticks out from the native soil.
Despite the defunct status of that facility, it will be part of next month’s gathering.
“We’ll be taking people up there to see where the old track was at,” Marsh said, and a parade of street-legal race cars present will occur from downtown Mount Airy to that site.
Longtime local resident Howard Hull also is to share stories about the track.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.