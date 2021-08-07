Easter recognized with Edward Jones award

August 7, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

Easter

Kody Easter of the financial services firm Edward Jones recently received the firm’s Soar to Success award, which recognizes financial advisors who achieve high levels of success within the first five years of their careers.

“These financial advisors have demonstrated their ability to build strong relationships with clients that result in a healthy and sustainable practice,” the firm said in announcing the award winners.

Easter was one of 1,413 financial advisors to receive the award. The Edward Jones branch−office business model, with more than 15,000 branches throughout North America, allows the firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors to discuss personalized strategies with each individual client, with the intention of developing long−lasting relationships to help keep them on track toward their goals.

Easter has been a financial advisor with Edward Jones since 2015. He has served individual investors in Mount Airy and the surrounding area for six years. Easter’s office is located at 304 E. Independence Blvd, Suite 201, Mount Airy, across from Ollie’s and McDonald’s, just above Riverside Park. Easter and Branch Office Administrator Rachel Love can be reached at 336-789−2079 or kody.easter@edwardjones.com. Learn more by visiting https://www.edwardjones.com/financial−advisor/kody.