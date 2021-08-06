Alzheimer’s Walk coming in September

A few of the participants make their way across a bridge along the Ararat River Greenway during the Walk to End Alzheimer’s held in Mount Airy in 2019. (Tom Joyce | Mount Airy News)
After taking a break for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, area folks will soon be gathering for an annual walk — all the while looking for the day they can take a permanent break from the yearly gathering.
The Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter is planning on holding its annual Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s next month in Mount Airy, with the goal of raising awareness for the dreaded condition, as well as money for research and care and support of Alzheimer’s patients.
Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia, largely affecting older adults. The condition affects memory, reasoning and thinking ability, and behavior, eventually progressing to the point that it is fatal.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the condition afflicts more than 6 million Americans, and is a leading cause of death in the United States. Not only does it affect those with the disease, but another 11 million relatives and friends provide care for those suffering from the condition. In North Carolina, the organization said there are more than 180,000 living with the disease, and another 358,000 caregivers.
One of those affected by the sickness is Emily Settle and her family. She lost her dad, Doug Simpson, to the disease two years ago.
“My dad was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer’s when he was 58,” she said. That was eight years ago.
“He was super intelligent, an engineer at Reynolds…he had just had retired, was getting ready to do the whole life after retirement thing, and we ended up being caregivers for him. It was very surprising. Alzheimer’s just grabs anybody.”
Settle said her mom, Kathy Simpson, was a nurse practitioner at the time, so having someone in the family in the medical field was helpful, particularly near the end of her dad’s life when her mom often relied on her medical training to help. But it was still heartbreaking to watch her dad decline, particularly when he reached the point he could no longer remember family members or their names.
“I knew in the last year or so of his life, he didn’t remember my name or things like that,” she said. Still, Settle said there were times she could see in his face he knew her, felt some connection, even if he wasn’t sure of her name or relationship to him.
Over the final two years of his life — he died at age 64, just days before his 65th birthday — she said he could not be left alone. Her mom would have to leave for work early in the morning, so Settle said she or her husband, Jason, would be at the house by 5:30 a.m., watching over him until a day sitter would arrive at 8 a.m. The sitter would stay until her mom arrived home from work.
The first Alzheimer’s walk after his death, in 2019, she said she did not take part after being a regular for several years.
“His death was just so overwhelming,” she said. “I don’t know, I think that was part of my grieving process.”
Then last year’s walk was cancelled because of the pandemic. This year, Settle says she intends to join others as the walk returns to Mount Airy.
The gathering is set for Sept. 18 at Riverside Park, with check-in at 9 a.m., an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk getting underway at 10:30 a.m.
“On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease,” the association said in announcing the upcoming event. “The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.”
To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Mount Airy, visit act.alz.org/MountAiry or call 800-272-3900.