Plans shaping up for Budbreak breakout

After being shelved in 2020 because of COVID-19, the Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival is poised to uncork again this month through developments including one essential detail:
“We’re now official, because we just got our ABC permit yesterday,” Bob Meinecke, the key coordinator of the event, explained Thursday.
“So we know we can move forward,” Meinecke assured.
The 2021 festival is scheduled to make its return to downtown Mount Airy on Aug. 28 from noon to 6 p.m., situated in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Meinecke said the ABC permit was never really in doubt, with the delay in obtaining it simply due to regulatory personnel being “overloaded” at this time.
But there was an air of uncertainty about the event’s return in 2021 after last being held in 2019 for the 10th year to celebrate the growing wine and craft beer industries in this region.
COVID forced Budbreak’s cancellation in 2020 and a delay this year from its traditional date on a Saturday around the first of May, timing relating to the period of a grapevine’s growth cycle signalling the end of dormancy after the winter.
Meinecke had announced in February that the relatively positive coronavirus outlook for the rest of this year made organizers comfortable about being able to stage Budbreak on Aug. 28 — with the growth-cycle factor not a big deal.
“Just the excitement of being able to have an event” is what’s most important for Meinecke.
“All is well,” the festival director said Thursday. “All the plans are in place.”
Budbreak attractions
The upcoming festival — presented by the Mount Airy Rotary Club with support from various sponsors — will feature the return of The Will Jones Band to the Budbreak stage. The country music group performed at the last event in May 2019.
Promotional information states that the repeat festival headliner has appeared with some of that genre’s biggest names.
The entertainment will be kicked off by local DJ Blanton Youell.
Fifteen different vendor spaces offering both wine and beer products are slated to be in operation in a section of North Main Street between Independence Boulevard and Oak Street, which will be closed to vehicular traffic for the occasion.
“Some people aren’t coming back,” Meinecke said of the beverage lineup compared to 2019.
Yet he is excited by the presence of six new entities, including Stardust Cellars from Wilkesboro, which will offer mead among its wares.
Pre-event tickets cost $20, which rises to $25 on the day of the festival.
This allows attendees to sample the creations of all the exhibitors, who also will sell bottles of their products. Food vendors are to include the 13 Bones restaurant and downtown eateries.
The general admission cost is $5, which includes no tasting opportunities.
Tickets can be bought online at budbreakfestival.com and at Mount Airy locations including Old North State Winery and Webb Interiors.
“I feel real good about sales,” Meinecke said Thursday of ticket interest so far, including from people in locations throughout the Southeast.
“We know we will have a lot of returning guests,” he added concerning what is considered a good sign in light of Budbreak’s cancellation in 2020 and any fears that folks wouldn’t come back after that lull. “We’ve had good comments.”
Proceeds from the event typically go to community organizations and programs such as the Surry Arts Council, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, Salvation Army, United Fund of Surry, Surry Medical Ministries, the support group Friends of the Mount Airy Police Department, the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter, Yokefellow Food Pantry, Stop Hunger Now and Boy Scouts of America.
The total distributed in 2019 was $24,000 and throughout its history Budbreak has been responsible for generating more than $150,000 for such groups.
Meinecke said the festival also benefits the local area as a whole, given that some attendees will stay for the entire weekend.
“It’s going to help our tourism.”
