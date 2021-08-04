Asbestos removal ‘critical’ to hotel project

The timely removal of asbestos from former Spencer’s textile buildings in downtown Mount Airy which are eyed for new uses including a boutique hotel and market center is considered a “critical” factor for those projects.
Language related to the presence of the cancer-causing substance sometimes found in older buildings is contained in a proposed 77-page development agreement between the city government and an entity known as Sunhouse Hospitality, LLC.
That agreement will be the subject of a required public hearing scheduled Thursday during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners which begins at 6 p.m.
Sunhouse, based in Cary, now owns and manages Hampton Inn by Hilton on Rockford Street.
It has an option to buy former Spencer’s sites now owned by the municipality for $350,000 to develop the proposed hotel, in the large Sparger Building fronting Willow Street, and a convention-type market center in a portion of the Cube Building nearby.
The proposed public-private partnership development agreement specifies what is commonly known as the Dye House, which is part of the Cube Building, for mixed uses including meeting and office space, along with what’s referred to as the Lower Plaza.
It states that a hotel containing about 70 rooms or suites is to be developed in the Sparger Building and operated under a national label, with Marriott or Wyndham previously mentioned.
Asbestos issue
But before all that can transpire, the asbestos matter must be addressed, based on wording in the proposed development agreement.
While that substance has been previously discussed in regard to the various buildings at the Spencer’s site, it has drawn only casual mention publicly in regard to the hotel/market center plans.
“(The) city and developer have obtained an asbestos inspection report indicating the presence of asbestos in certain areas of the property, including portions of the Cube Building,” the proposed agreement states. “The removal of asbestos in a timely manner is critical to the project development.”
This will cost an estimated $55,000, $5,000 of which is targeted for the Cube Building.
The two parties have agreed that the municipality will be “fully responsible” for removing asbestos from it, with the city and developer to equally share the costs for the Sparger Building and Dye House up to a $60,000 maximum.
In the event of a cost overrun, the two are to meet to further assess the extent of the environmental mitigation. “But with the mutual understanding that the city intends to incur additional costs if the city’s project budget allows for such expenditures,” the agreement says.
Infrastructure scope
The municipality has proposed public funding of infrastructure improvements totaling about $2.9 million in connection with the development, with around $1.63 million of that eyed for parking spaces at the project site. Surry County officials have committed $1.5 million toward the total, to be paid over a multi-year period.
Along with a parking lot including access roads, the city government would build a public park on Willow Street overlooking the developer’s plaza or courtyard space (the Lower Plaza) and be responsible for various streetscape improvements including lighting and landscaping.
The agreement calls for the lot with about 130 spaces to be owned by the city and leased to the hotel developer for six years, then conveyed to the developer provided certain conditions are fulfilled.
Meanwhile, Sunhouse — which seeks to develop the project using historic tax credits available to refurbish former mill sites — anticipates a total capital cost for the endeavor of not less than $10 million.
This would generate at least $1.6 million in city and county property taxes during the term of the parking lot lease, an inducement for the plan to eventually turn over the lot to the developer.
The developer will have exclusive use of at least 100 spaces, with a maximum of 30 spaces to be available for public parking.
If the agreement is approved by the city commissioners, general construction for the project is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2022.
Transparency and public involvement is among the goals set forth in the proposed pact.
“It is the intent of the parties that all aspects of the implementation of this agreement shall be carried out in an open, transparent fashion with opportunities for effective and meaningful public involvement,” it states.
