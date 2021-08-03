Jamz in the park draws nearly 200

Saturday’s CommUNITY Summer Jamz/Resource Fair included a raffle for a 32’ flat screen smart TV. The winner was Tomika Walker of Elkin, right, pictured here with Wallis East, Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina.
Nearly 200 people turned out Saturday to visit information booths set up by area resource providers.
Among the games offered was this sack race.
Kids enjoyed a game of Slip-N-Slide kick ball.
Shante Anderson hoped the CommUNITY Summer Jamz/Resource Fair would serve as a way for Surry County residents to learn about resources available to them in the community.
On that count, she considers Saturday’s event to be a rousing success.
It also turned out to be a lot of just plain fun for those involved as well.
More than 170 people attended the event, along with representatives from The Shepherd’s House, Helping Hands, Surry Medical Ministries, the All Star Prevention Team, and Northern Regional Pediatrics.
Anderson, who is executive director of Equality in Action, said prior to the gathering she wanted folks in the community to turn out to meet representatives from the vendors, to learn what services they offered to individuals and families.
As an enticement, her organization offered free hot dog and chips meals to those who attended and visited the booths.
There were also plenty of games and activities for children — including face painting, a DJ, animal balloons, slip and slide kickball, slip and slide baseball, and basketball, along with performances by Captain Jim Is Magic.
“I had so many people come up to me and thank me for bringing the resources to the community,” she said. “And I had some of the resources thank me for allowing them to be there, meet people in the community, face-to-face…I heard from so many people, it just felt like good community fun.”
She was also excited about the diversity present Saturday — including folks who are Black, white, Hispanic, and Asian. “It was really awesome,” she said.
Earlier in the day Wally’s Pharmacy was on hand administering COVID-19 vaccines.
“Seven people were vaccinated,” Anderson said, including three children and youth older than 12. “We’re happy about it, we’ll take what we can get. It’s really hard, now we’re in the population who are just so resistant to getting the vaccines…I think it’s just going to take more events like this, being out in the community talking with people about COVID, talking with people who trust you,” to make those folks comfortable with the vaccine, she said.
Next, she said the organization will be holding a silent auction in October, which she said will be the organization’s big fundraiser for the year. She anticipates the website for the auction will be live soon, and individuals interested can go to https://equalityinaction.org/ for updates.
Anderson said Saturday’s gathering was heavily dependent upon local sponsors. Northern Regional Hospital was the corporate sponsor for the event — “I really want to send out a special thanks to Ashly Lancaster, she got involved and she knew all the people to talk to,” Anderson said of the hospital’s marketing director.
Other sponsors included the Noon Rotary Club, Tonda Phillips Allstate Insurance Agent, Wal-Mart and Food Lion.
“We’re thinking about doing this again next year, hopefully have it to be bigger,” she said.