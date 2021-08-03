Farm to host Hippie Revival Festival

The calendar says 2021 rather than 1969 — but that hasn’t stopped plans for a local event to celebrate the unique period of American history characterized by flower power, Woodstock and colorful clothes.
“We are proud to announce our very first annual Hippie Revival Festival at Miss Angel’s Farm,” local businesswoman Angela Shur advised, noting that it is aimed at allowing everyone “to enjoy a day of groovy fun outdoors.”
The Hippie Revival Festival is scheduled this Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. on the farm at 252 Heart Lane (formerly Quarter Horse Lane), located west of Mount Airy near Interstate 77, off N.C. 89.
Admission will cost $10 per person, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the food bank of Trinity Episcopal Church in Mount Airy.
Shur, the owner of Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies in downtown Mount Airy and the farm-orchard operation on Heart Lane along with her husband Randy, said hippie festivals have been held in other areas but never here.
“We decided probably about two months ago,” she said Monday in detailing how the event took shape, explaining that the novelty of it locally was one factor. Another was a desire to allow the public to experience an afternoon dedicated to peace and love during turbulent times while also paying homage to the colorful hippie era.
Nostalgia also seems to be an attraction for Saturday’s gathering, especially among those of the baby boomer age group who lived through that time.
“This thing is absolutely kicking butt,” Shur said of interest gauged so far in the event through channels including social media. “I’ve never seen so many people excited in my entire life.”
Shur added that nearly every aspect of the event will be geared toward its namesake culture.
“All the vendors are hippie-themed,” she said of one element, with 52 lined up to take part as of Monday.
Hemp products are to be available along with similar items.
“Everything here will be psychedelic,” Shur said, including tie-dye cupcakes.
People dressed as fairies are scheduled to blow bubbles while circulating around the grounds, with a Tarot card reader to also be part of the scene.
Three bands are slated to play live music throughout the day, including songs from the Woodstock period. A karaoke session will be led by an Elvis Presley impersonator.
Also planned are wildflower picking (included in the cost of admission), vintage cars and more.
“We encourage people to dress in their best hippie outfits, bring out their classic cars, bring lawn chairs and enjoy themselves,” Shur added. “Bring your own clippers to cut a bouquet of wildflowers.”
Prizes will be awarded for best-dressed hippie and best-dressed child hippie.
Food and beverage concessions are to include hot dogs, a pizza truck and fruit wine/cider.
The hippie-oriented event is coming on the heels of a peach festival held at Miss Angel’s Farm in late June, also a charity-minded gathering that resulted in proceeds of $1,500 being designated for local animal-advocacy programs.
Organizers are equally optimistic about the Hippie Revival Festival.
“Let’s all come together for a day of peace and love,” Shur urged.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.