Something new for summer concert series

A Pilot Mountain potter and businesswoman is using her creativity and passion for the arts to bring together an assemblage of talented area artists and craftspersons, developing a market for art lovers of all kinds.

Kathy George honed her skills as a potter while studying under well-known pottery maker and teacher Sylvia Lawson. George is a cosmetologist by trade and has owned and operated of The Head Shoppe Plus in Pilot Mountain for more than 40 years.

At her business and in her classes, George had developed a network of friends who appreciate a variety of art. They had often reminisced about the art market which once operated in downtown Pilot Mountain and lamented its closing. George began to wonder if, with the help of friends, she could revive the art market concept.

Sylvia Lawson joined in the idea and the friends began to make plans, welcoming enthusiastic input from other artists. A third local potter and pottery teacher, Joel Jessup, also volunteered his time and skills to the project.

When a pottery friend of Lawson’s passed away, she and George purchased an assortment of equipment in order to establish a studio in a large space at 703 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain. George’s salon is located at 701 West Main Street.

The space soon proved ideal for established artists to come in to work and offer classes, while also displaying some pieces. The growing venture was dubbed the West End Arts Market.

“It’s a place to learn,” Lawson said. “It’s a place where artists can not only teach but show off their own quality work. And right now, when we don’t have festivals and shows, it’s an outlet for them.”

“It’s been so much fun working with Kathy to set this up and get it started,” Lawson noted. “We’ve been a sounding board for each other and we work well together.”

“Several of our artists have taken classes under Sylvia,” George said. “She has been so generous with her time and knowledge.”

George also voiced appreciation to her husband, Lynn Templeton, without whom, she said, “these things wouldn’t be possible.”

“Kathy has accumulated so much art and developed a real love of art over the years,” Jessup said. “She has a vision and appreciation for so many different genres. It’s so good to be able to come here and talk to other artists, to learn from them and to grow an appreciation for what they do.”

According to George, the studio started out as a place for potters to gather, sharing ideas and an appreciation for the creativity being displayed. But soon artists began to talk with their friends and the collection of artists grew and became more diverse.

Classes are now being offered for instruction in various forms of art. An effort has been made that when not having classes, however, studio displays will be limited to established local artists.

Gradually, the concept has outgrown the studio and George has now dedicated a significant portion of her salon to the display and potential sale of finished pieces.

Work is also on display in the studio, which opens to the public from 11-2 on the first Saturday of each month for a time known simply as “First Saturday Arts.” For the studio’s initial event, a meet-the-artists day was held with numerous participating artists in attendance.

“And there may be artists on hand working on a First Saturday,” George noted. “We never know in advance who’ll be here or who’ll be coming by.”

A large assortment of pieces in the space made available at the salon will be available during normal salon hours each Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Artists taking part in the studio include potters George, Lawson and Jessup as well as Shirley Peele (inspirational rock painting), Ginny Adams (pottery and garden-themed skills), Tommy Cheek (stained glass), the husband and wife team of David (pottery) and Arlene Johnson (painting), Ellen Peric (soaps), Debbie Lyons (pottery), Pamela S. Buchanan (Kudzu art), Jill Boyes (pottery and quilting), Randy Keirl (woodworking) and Marion Nunn (embroidery). Other artists are expected to be added as word of the venture spreads.

“I allow them to display for a small percentage,” George said, “but for me, it’s a labor of love. This is my baby.”

“This is good for all of us and for Pilot Mountain,” she continued. “We have some priceless talent here. These are artists whose creativity pours out through their work. This provides them with the outlet they need and deserve.”