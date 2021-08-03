Something new for summer concert series

August 3, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

The Chocolate Chip Company Band, seen here in this promotional photo, will be performing for the first time at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

A band new to the Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series will be making its Blackmon Amphitheatre debut this weekend.

Myrtle Beach-based Chocolate Chip & Company Band will be in concert on Saturday at the Blackmon for a 7:30 p.m. show. The band is known for its high-energy funk performances, playing rock, rhythm and blues, beach, soul, Motown, even hip hop and reggae.

Tickets will be on sale at the gates one hour prior to the concerts. Dairy Center, Thirsty Souls Community Brewing, and Whit’s Frozen Custard will be on hand with concessions.

Those attending are encouraged to take lounge or beach chairs or a blanket. For more information, visit www.surryarts.org