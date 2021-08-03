Program offers IT certificate in 1 semester

August 3, 2021 John Peters II News 0

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s online Information Technology certificate program is an 18-credit hour program that can be completed in five months through online classes. No pre-requisites are required to begin the certificate program. The certificate classes start Aug. 16 and run through Dec. 17.

High school juniors and seniors can take advantage of the Information Technology certification, tuition free, as a part of the Career & College Promise and as a result have a certificate when they graduate from high school. The course also is offered as a workforce training option, so that out-of-state students can take the classes without having to pay out-of-state tuition.

Course work includes development of a student’s ability to create, store, communicate, exchange, and use information to solve technical issues related to information support and services, interactive media, network systems, programming and software development, information security and other emerging technologies based on the selected area of study.

Classes required for the certificate include Info System Business Concepts; Network & Security Foundations; Tech Support Functions; Web, Programming & Database Foundations; Web Design; and IT Security. Each class costs $183 for a total of $1,098 plus materials.

The Information Technology (IT) Curriculum prepares graduates for employment in the technology sector as designers, testers, support technicians, system administrators, developers, or programmers who use computer software and/or hardware to design, process, implement and manage information systems in specialties such as database services, security, business intelligence, healthcare informatics and others depending on the technical path selected within this curriculum.

Graduates should qualify for employment in entry-level positions with businesses, educational systems, and governmental agencies which rely on computer systems to manage information. Graduates should be prepared to sit for industry recognized certification exams.

Advance registration and payment are required. Tuition assistance may be available. To check eligibility, complete the form at surry.edu/funding. For more information or to register, contact Dr. Kathryn Moland, PMP, at(336-386-3306 or molandk@surry.edu or register online at surry.edu/comptech.