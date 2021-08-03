Dobson man pleads guilty in federal drug case

ABINGDON, Va. — A Dobson man is awaiting sentencing on federal charges involving the distribution of Schedule II opioids and Suboxone using medically illegitimate prescriptions, which stemmed from his work as a counselor at a Virginia pain clinic.
Charles Wilson Adams Jr., 50, pleaded guilty last week to one count each of conspiring to distribute Suboxone; conspiring to distribute oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, methadone and fentanyl; and conspiring to use, in the course of the distribution of controlled substances, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) registration number of another person.
Adams entered his plea during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Abingdon and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29. He reportedly is to remain free until that time, when a federal district court judge will determine punishment after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The charges against the Surry County man arose in connection with his employment by an entity listed in court documents as “Company L” operating medical clinics in the Western District of Virginia, including locations in the Galax, Christiansburg and Lynchburg areas.
Media reports identified that company — specializing in pain management and opioid addiction treatment — as L5 Medical Holdings, referencing federal authorities.
Acted as counselor
Adams worked as a counselor for Company L, though he had not applied to the Virginia Board of Counseling to become a certified substance abuse counselor, according to information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.
The Dobson man was referred to inside Company L as “Dr.” but has never been a medical practitioner or possessed authority to prescribe controlled substances, it adds.
Adams admitted that he and other non-medical professionals exerted influence or control over medical decisions and treatment of patients, including the prescribing of Schedule II pain medications and Suboxone. It is a Schedule III drug used to treat opioid addiction, which is potentially dangerous if not used as prescribed
Federal authorities further disclosed that as part of his plea, Adams also acknowledged that Company L employees pre-signed blank prescriptions for distribution to patients without office visits.
In addition, at the direction of Company L’s owner and others, employees used DEA registration numbers of medical providers to prescribe Suboxone to patients, even when those providers were in other cities or states and did not see the patients, information released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
Adams was aware of Company L’s practices and their illegitimacy, yet took part in them anyway, according to federal officials, who did not say if other clinic personnel have been implicated.
“Adams chose to use his position to assist in the illegal distribution of powerful opioids rather than their use for legitimate medical purposes, thus causing additional harm to the community,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said in a statement.
“We are grateful for the extensive investigation conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement located in three states, whose hard work is holding the defendant accountable for his crimes.”
Local police assisted
Agencies involved included the Drug Enforcement Administration, Virginia Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Department of Health and Human Services. The Mount Airy Police Department is listed as providing assistance along with the Carroll County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office and others.
The case targeting the Dobson man also drew the scrutiny of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, who commented on its role in the drug problem overall.
“This individual put the health of patients and his community in jeopardy by participating in the prescribing of dangerous drugs and other medical treatments indiscriminately when he was not qualified to do so,” Herring said in a statement.
“The opioid crisis continues to devastate communities and families across Virginia, and we will not tolerate health-care providers who do not handle or prescribe highly addictive drugs appropriately and safely,” Herring added.
“I want to thank our local, state, and federal partners for their help on this important case as well as my award-winning Medicaid Control Fraud Unit for their continued hard work and dedication.”
Jared Forget, special agent in charge of the DEA’s Washington Field Office, also weighed in on the matter involving the Surry County man.
“Our investigation into Adams’ illegal distribution of highly addictive pain medication at the height of an overdose epidemic emphasizes his criminal indifference for human life,” Forget said in a statement.
“(Adams’) guilty plea emphasizes our commitment to the tireless work of investigating and prosecuting those responsible for fueling opioid addiction and deadly overdoses in our area – saving lives in our communities.”
Another official commented on the issue of improper distribution of drugs.
“Prescription drugs are to be prescribed for legitimate medical reasons by appropriately licensed medical professionals,” Special Agent in Charge Maureen Dixon of the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
“HHS-OIG will continue to work with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe from illegal prescription drugs.”