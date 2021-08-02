Emergency Medical Science Associate Degree Available Online from SCC

August 2, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Hunter Blose completed an Associate in Applied Science in Emergency Medical Science at Surry Community College. Fall classes begin Aug. 16.

Surry Community College began offering an Associate in Applied Science in Emergency Medical Science in fall 2020. This program allows students who have obtained their paramedic credential through a certificate program to bridge over to an AAS EMS degree.

The program is designed to provide an opportunity for paramedics currently credentialed by the North Carolina Office of EMS or National Registry to earn an associate degree online. The associate degree is being strongly suggested by the Office of Emergency Medical Services and expected to become the entry level for paramedics. The program consists of 45 credit hours.

Hunter Blose, a recent graduate, completed the associate degree program while working full-time for the Surry County Emergency Services.

“I enjoyed being able to still work full-time for an EMS agency while getting my degree. This program was very affordable because there are not many classes you need after obtaining your paramedic certification,” he said. “This degree will help me advance my education. I am working to obtain my bachelor’s degree right now from Western Carolina.”

Students may be eligible for a tuition scholarship. Fall classes start Aug. 16. For more information about the program, contact Dr. Douglas Underwood at 336-386-3584 or underwoodd@surry.edu. Go to surry.edu to learn more.

eNotary class offered

Surry Community College is offering an eNotary class for electronic witnessing on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The course will cover the N.C. Electronic Notary Act, eligibility and registration; the N.C. Notary Act in broad view, electronic notary processes, technology solutions and providers; ethics as they pertain to electronic notarizations, consequences of misconduct, security standards and best practices; and departmental recommendations. To qualify to become a certified electronic notary, participants must hold a valid commission as a notary public in the state of North Carolina.

For information about this class or to register, call the Yadkin Center 336-386-3580.