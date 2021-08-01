Sonkers galore in store for dessert fans

COVID-19 has disrupted life in many ways — and while the pandemic-related cancellation of the 2020 Surry County Sonker Festival wasn’t life-threatening, it did leave a bad taste with fans of the local delicacy nonetheless.
But the good news is, the festival not only will be returning this fall, but another opportunity to partake of the renowned deep-dish fruit pies on a large-scale basis is coming even sooner — this month in fact.
That will occur during a kickoff celebration in recognition of Surry County’s 250th anniversary which is scheduled for Aug. 21, a daylong event planned on the Historic Courthouse Square at 114 W. Atkins St. in Dobson. Aug. 28 has been picked as a rain date for the Surry 250 gathering.
It is only appropriate that sonkers be included in a celebration of the county’s heritage, since the popular desserts are unique to this region and date back to the colonial era.
“We will have two tables at the 250th (kickoff event),” said Dr. Annette Ayers, the president of the Surry County Historical Society.
Various publications available from that group will be sold from one table, with the other to feature peach, blackberry and strawberry sonkers normally only offered in such a setting at the namesake festival the Surry Historical Society sponsors.
Annual festival to return
Sonkers, described as not really cobbler and not really pie, typically draw crowds of people to the 1799 Edwards-Franklin House on Haystack Road west of Mount Airy for the Surry Sonker Festival, who wait in long lines to be served.
“As of this time, we are planning on holding the Sonker Festival on Oct. 2,” Ayers said Thursday, from 1 to 5 p.m.
The event was scheduled for what would have been its 41st year in 2020, before the coronavirus intervened as it did to the detriment of other large public gatherings. This was a disappointment to fans of sonkers who always look forward to that occasion.
“I missed it, too,” Ayers said of the festival’s cancellation. “But I just thought we needed to be cautious.”
This year it’s a different story, with Ayers explaining that the availability of a coronavirus vaccine has inspired confidence among festival organizers.
Another factor in its favor is that the crowds tend to gather outside on the grounds surrounding the historic Edwards-Franklin House, with indoor activities limited.
People bring lawn chairs and sit in the yard to enjoy live old-time music while munching away on their sonkers “and can move around when they want to,” Ayers said.
The same attractions as usual are planned for the 2021 festival, including exhibits of historical artifacts along with the live music and flatfooting on a section of plywood.
Quilting and spinning wheel demonstrations were also part of the last event in October 2019, in addition to tours of the house.
Many flavors of sonkers are to be offered, Ayers said, which in 2019 included six different ones altogether.
