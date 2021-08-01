Tanner Joyce receives Edward Jones award

Tanner Joyce of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Mount Airy recently earned the firm’s Ed Armstrong Award for exceptional achievement in building client relationships.

“It’s truly an honor to receive recognition for building relationships with those clients we serve,” said Joyce. “And it’s quite inspirational to receive an award named after a firm legend such as Ed Armstrong who was dedicated to individual investors and understood each investor’s unique financial goals.”

