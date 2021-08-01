Hurley named NC Press president

Mount Airy News President Sandra Hurley was recently elected as president of the NC Press Association in a unanimous vote by the association membership.
She joins a slate of new officers chosen to lead the press association over the next year. Her term begins today.
Hurley is the regional publisher for the Mount Airy Media Group, a division of APG-East TN/NC/VA which includes The Mount Airy News, The Tribune, The Stokes News, The Yadkin Ripple and The Carroll News, along with associated websites and On the Vine and Mayberry Magazine. She brings 42 years of experience with community newspapers to lead the North Carolina Press Association and North Carolina Press Services. She has served as publisher for both dailies and weeklies in North Carolina and West Virginia, as well as director of revenue and vice president of sales and marketing for Civitas Media.
“A stop in at my hometown newspaper in West Jefferson, North Carolina, to buy a subscription for my dad for Christmas, resulted in an opportunity to change my career path from teacher to media and marketing,” Hurley said. “And I truly couldn’t be happier.” That happened while at college on a plan to be a kindergarten teacher.
“Having grown up in a home where the day didn’t start without reading the newspaper, this was an exciting change as a career. It gave me the opportunity to work in an industry that can make a difference for the community it serves,” she said.
She and her husband, Will, have two sons, Holden and Wes. She is an active Rotarian and member of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, enjoys church and family activities and in her free time, she enjoys reading and helping out at the family store, Mount Pilot Antique Mall.
President Hurley replaces Paul Mauney, president, APG Media of TN/NC/VA Publisher, The Greeneville Sun, who now becomes immediate past president of the NCPA.
The NCPA executive committee, also voted in by NCPA members, include: Vice President Bill Moss of the Hendersonville Lightning; NC Press Services Secretary/Treasurer Katie Wadington of Gannett; NCPA Secretary/Treasurer Gene Fowler of the Mountain Times.
Also elected to the board of directors as new officers: Morgan Harper, editor and publisher of The State Port Pilot in Southport; Chris Segal, news director for the Sun Journal and The Free Press; Sherry Chisenhall, president and editor of The Charlotte Observer and The Herald of Rock Hill, South Carolina.; Afrique Kilimanjaro, an award-winning journalist and editor of the Carolina Peacemaker newspaper in Greensboro; John Carr, publisher of the Salisbury Post; and Scott Champion, CEO of Champion Media.
The Associated Dailies elected Kyle Stephens of the Rocky Mount Telegram and the Communities Newspapers elected Theresa Schneider with the Coastland Times as president.
Continuing their terms as officers of the board include: Keven Zepezauer with Restoration Media; David Woronoff of The Pilot; and Bill Horner III of the Chatham News + Record.
Since 1873 NCPA has supported North Carolina newspapers, readership and advertising. The organization works to protect the public’s right to know through the defense of open government and First Amendment freedoms, and helps maintain the public’s access to local, state and federal governments. NC Press Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary, works with clients to provide one-call advertising solutions (online, mobile and print) and press release services in North Carolina and nationwide.