Marriages

August 1, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Benton Craig White, 55, of Surry County to Destiny Hope Isaac, 23, of Surry County.

– Brandon Reid Bradley, 25, of Wilkes County to Presley Nichole Wagoner, 25, of Yadkin County.

– Jordan Braiden Dakota Bennett, 25, of Surry County to Mychalah Dawn Palmer, 22, of Surry County.

– Timothy Alan Breen, 35, of Surry County to Lace Breann Harris, 26, of Surry County.

– Luis Alberto Landeros Olguin, 29, of Harnet County to Cindy Aguliar, 27, of Surry County.

– James Stephen Everett, 52, of Surry County to Martha Alice Hamlin, 51, of Surry County.

– Du Phuc Luong, 47, of Surry County to Makayla Elizabeth Money, 24, of Yadkin County.