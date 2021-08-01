County to open ‘beautiful’ river access

August 1, 2021
By Tom Joyce

The new Fisher River access point at 3291 Old Highway 601 is conveniently located off U.S. 601.

DOBSON — With the COVID-19 pandemic prompting more appreciation for and interaction with the Great Outdoors, Surry County officials are introducing another public recreational resource to aid such pursuits along a local waterway.

This involves a ribbon cutting scheduled Thursday for a new Fisher River access point at 3291 Old Highway 601, just off U.S. 601 outside the town of Dobson, which will benefit users including canoeists and kayakers.

“It’s going to be a really nice river access,” county government spokesman Nathan Walls said Thursday of the facility that is part of the Fisher River Park complex.

However, one of the best features of the site to officially be welcomed this week also applies to prime real estate: location, location, location.

“You don’t have to go all the way to Fisher River Park to get there,” Walls said in describing its convenient setting in comparison to the park situated in a more secluded area on County Home Road 3.5 miles away.

“Everyone uses 601 and it’s right there,” he said of the access point just off the busy local roadway. “It’s going to be widely used.”

The site is on Old Highway 601 southeast of U.S. 601, accessible from the intersection of those two routes and U.S. 601-Business. Once reaching Old Highway 601, “the river access is on the right,” said Walls, the assistant to the county manager and clerk for the Surry Board of Commissioners.

It boasts a “pretty good-sized” parking area, with an attractive rock formation visible from the spot where canoeists and kayakers enter the river.

“It’s beautiful,” the county government spokesman added regarding the layout.

A ramp/step hybrid put-in place is included for canoes and kayaks.

Grant funding involved

The development of the Old U.S. Highway 601 river access point has been in the works for some time.

“Let’s say at least a year,” Walls said.

The construction project was funded by a non-matching grant of $90,844 from the Duke Energy Water Resources Fund and $12,000 from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. In addition, a large amount of dirt was donated by Wayne Farms.

Walls also expressed thanks to affected landowners.

RES, formerly known as Carolina Environmental Contracting from Mount Airy, handled design and repair work. The river access was damaged by a flood and had to be repaired to its present state.

The new site is the seventh river access overseen by the county government, with six built since 2015.

“Surry County’s four rivers have long been popular for kayaking, canoeing and tubing,” states a report from Walls listing entry points to those waterways.

“But during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have seemingly been overflowing with the small vessels.”

