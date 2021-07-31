Mountain Valley offers cardiac care program

July 31, 2021 John Peters

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care is collaborating with the American Heart Association, and the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation to offer a new Advanced Cardiac Care Program.

Each year, more Americans die from heart disease than any other condition, including cancer, according to Mountain Valley. Heart disease is the number one killer of women and is also a leading cause for hospitalization. Patients with congestive heart failure account for more than one million inpatient admissions annually.

“This new program and its care guidelines are an absolute priority, especially as heart patients continue to postpone medical care because of COVID-19, even as heart disease puts them at greater risk. In fact, cardiovascular complications contribute to roughly 40% of all COVID-19 related deaths. We can help to reduce these terrible statistics,” said Kristie Szarpa, senior director of practice management and serious illness services at Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care.

“Our new advanced cardiac care program will improve hospice care for heart patients, and keep them in a family-like atmosphere,“ said Tracey Dobson, president and CEO of Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care.

“It is a complete and unnecessary tragedy that only 5% of heart failure patients who are discharged from the hospital ever utilize in-home hospice services,” said Carole Fisher, president of the national partnership agency. “Far too many patients die alone in a hospital or nursing facility, when instead our hospice teams could care for them wherever they reside, and they could enjoy a far higher quality of life surrounded by loved ones.”

For more information about the Advanced Cardiac Care program, call 1-888-789-2922.