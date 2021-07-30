Five join Board of Elections

Surry County Board of Elections Chairman Dwayne Carter, left, shakes hands with Surry County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mark Marion.

<p>Surry County Board of Elections Chairman Dwayne Carter, left, conducts the swearing-in ceremony for board member Clark Comer, while his wife, Carolyn Comer, holds the Bible used in the ceremony.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>New Surry County Board of Elections member Tim DeHaan, his wife Andrae DeHaan, and Mark Marion pose for a photo.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>New Surry County Board of Elections member Drew Poindexter and Mark Marion shake hands.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>New Surry County Board of Elections Secretary Jerry Forestieri, his wife, Ginny Forestieri, and Mark Marion pose for a picture.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Several new members of the Surry County Board of Elections recently took the oath of office. They will serve a two-year term from 2021-2023.

Four board members were appointed by the local Surry County party chairs and approved by the State Board of Elections in June. Chairman Dwayne Carter was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The swearing-in ceremony for the local individuals was held at noon on July 20, at the same time similar ceremonies were being held across the state’s 100 counties.