Police reports

July 29, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• An undisclosed sum of money was stolen Sunday night from a vehicle at Walmart, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident targeted an unsecured 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, with the victim of the crime identified as Ronnie Dale Danley of Shady Circle Lane, Dobson.

• Stephanie Ramirez of Emporia, Kansas, told police that her purse was stolen Sunday afternoon after she left it on a sidewalk on Franklin Street near North Main Street. In addition to the pink leather purse valued at $50, the loss included a Kansas driver’s license.

• Bryson Taylor Kornbrust, 19, of 304 Pender St., was found to be wanted on charges of larceny and possession of stolen property last Friday after he was encountered by officers at Dollar General on North Renfro Street during a suspicious-person investigation.

The charges had been issued on July 14 through the Dobson Police Department, with no other details listed. Kornbrust is facing an Aug. 31 appearance in Surry District Court and has been banned from Dollar General.

• Quentavious Lee Devon McLeod, 21, of 1728 Surry Ave., was charged with hit and run last Friday after allegedly leaving the scene of a vehicle crash at an unspecified location.

McCleod later came to the police station to address the matter, with his 2012 Chrysler 200 exhibiting damage to the passenger-side mirror that was consistent with damage to the victim’s vehicle. The case is set for the Aug. 23 session of District Court.

• Tikisha Brooke Hudgins, 39, of 623 Marshall St., was charged with second-degree trespassing last Friday after police investigated a suspicious person at Sheetz on U.S. 601. They learned that Hudgins had been banned from the store by Sheetz security personnel and also told not to return to the property by the shift manager on duty Friday.

Hudgins was held in the Surry County Jail under a $100 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 23 appearance in District Court.

• A forgery-related case targeting the D & J Galaxy grocery store on Westfield Road was reported on July 22. It involved an unknown suspect cashing a fraudulent payroll check at the business in June and obtaining an undisclosed sum of money.

• Stephen Christopher Williams, 54, of Suffolk, Virginia, was jailed without bond for allegedly violating a domestic-violence protective order on July 22 by being in the presence of the victim, Brenda Susan Ferry, at her home on Bank Street.

Williams is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 23.