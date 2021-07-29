Greenway extension project progressing

Little has emerged publicly in recent months about plans for expanding the Granite City Greenway in Mount Airy, but funding and other aspects are coming together to get the project started, a local official says.
“I think it’s in pretty good shape,” Mayor Ron Niland said Wednesday of an effort to add another 1.2 miles to the cycling, walking and running trail that already covers 6.6 continuous miles through the city. It presently extends southward from Riverside Park along the Ararat River, loops around U.S. 52 and then proceeds north along Lovills Creek to West Lebanon Street.
The project now on the table will take the greenway north toward Jones Intermediate School from the multi-purpose trail’s present entrance near the upper picnic shelter at Riverside Park. It will be extended to the area of SouthData Inc. on Technology Lane off Riverside Drive.
State grant funding from various sources has been sought to assist with the cost of this, which has been put at $1.3 million — covering not only new greenway construction but river restoration along the Ararat and site amenities.
“It’s my understanding there’s about $682,000 in the state budget for that,” Niland said of the extension project.
“So I feel pretty good about it,” the mayor added.
Among the funding assistance available is a $350,000 grant awarded in late 2020 to Mount Airy from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.
The mayor said he had been advised by city Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis that everything needed for the Granite City Greenway expansion is to be in place within the next three to four months, including financing.
However, the actual start of work won’t come until later.
“Probably we’re looking at the spring before we see any construction,” the mayor said of an early 2022 timetable for the 10-foot-wide asphalt trail to eventually result.
Railroad agreement
One recent development concerning the expansion occurred in June when the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners approved a pedestrian grade crossing agreement/easement prompted by the presence of railroad tracks in the greenway route.
Lewis said this was needed for the project to continue, affecting property located near the railroad along Riverside Drive.
The purpose of the agreement involves allowing sufficient space for the city to construct and maintain the new greenway section while providing a safe area near a trestle. The contract approved is similar to one in place for the railroad near U.S. 52 and U.S. 601.
“Mount Airy Parks and Recreation is excited about the continued development of the Granite City Greenway,” Lewis stated before the agreement was considered by the commissioners last month.
“The Granite City Greenway is an outstanding recreational resource for our community and continues to be a regional tourism draw for Mount Airy.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.