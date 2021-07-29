Movies on Main to return Aug. 3

July 29, 2021 John Peters II Community, News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

The downtown Pilot Mountain Movie on Main series will be returning for an abbreviated season Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, beginning immediately after darkness falls following the National Night Out in the Town of Pilot Mountain Parking Lot.

This month’s movie will be “The Avengers,” rated PG-13. Released in 2012, the movie is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name. The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner. The movie is directed by Joss Whedon.

The movie will be shown on the lawn adjacent to the Town of Pilot Mountain Parking Lot. Blankets and lawn chairs are suggested and admission is free. Concessions including popcorn, candy and drinks will be available at a cost of $1 each (cash only). All proceeds will benefit continued downtown revitalization.

Eleven-year-old entrepreneur Jay Wright will also be on hand offering his Italian Ice treats.

The series was scheduled to begin in July but last month’s movie was canceled by inclement weather. The Tuesday night offering will be the first of three monthly movies. The movie “Sing” will be shown on Sept. 25 and “Practical Magic” will conclude the series on Oct. 16.

Parents are encouraged to screen all movies in advance to determine the appropriateness for their children.

“We’re looking forward to this being the kick-off for our summer movies,” Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham said. “We really want to market Pilot Mountain as a great place for families and this is a good reminder of some of the many things we have to offer.”