County schools name new assistant principals

The Surry County Schools Board of Education recently approved the movement of multiple assistant principals.
Martha Arrington will be transitioning into the assistant principal role at Pilot Mountain Elementary and continue to serve as assistant principal at Rockford Elementary School. During the previous school year, Arrington was a split assistant principal, serving both Dobson Elementary and Rockford Elementary schools.
Victoria Calhoun will replace Arrington at Dobson Elementary and continue to serve at Cedar Ridge Elementary School. Calhoun was also a split assistant principal during the 2020-2021 school year, serving both Cedar Ridge Elementary and Pilot Mountain Elementary schools.
Danny Lyons will transition from assistant principal position at East Surry High School to Meadowview Magnet Middle School. He is replacing Matt Scott, who has since been appointed principal at Mountain Park Elementary School. DJ Sheets, the current assistant principal at Surry Central High, will be transitioning into the assistant principal role at East Surry High School.
With these decisions, the school district will welcome three new assistant principals. Amy Clement will assume the assistant principal position at Franklin Elementary School, Jonathan Carpenter will become the assistant principal at Surry Central High School, and Nick Webb will be the assistant at Central Middle School.
Amy Clement remains at Franklin Elementary in her new role. Her most recent position has been as a fifth grade teacher at Franklin. Clement has 17 years of experience in education, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Lees-McRae College and a Masters degree in reading from Appalachian State University. In 2020, she received a Masters degree in school administration from Appalachian State University. Clement replaces Lori Gammons, who is now serving as principal at White Plains Elementary School.
Surry Central High School welcomes Johnathan Carpenter. Carpenter has almost 20 years of experience in education. He is a 2002 graduate of Appalachian State University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education, with a concentration in biology. Carpenter previously taught biology at East Surry High School from 2004-2014, before assuming a role outside of the district.
Nick Webb is a 2010 graduate of Appalachian State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education, with a concentration in biology, before receiving a Master of Art in Executive Leadership Studies from Gardner-Webb University in May 2020. Webb comes to Surry County Schools with more than 10 years of teaching experience.
“We are fortunate to hire these three quality individuals to lead our schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves. “These individuals are excellent teachers and will do a great job as administrators.”