Job fair set for Thursday in Dobson

July 28, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

Job seekers in the region will find more than three dozen area businesses on hand for a job fair in Dobson on Thursday.

The fair, hosted by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, will feature 39 employers and will be held at the Surry County Service Center, 915 East Atkins Road in Dobson. The job fair is will run from 2 p.m. to 6 .pm. and is free and open to the public.

Sponsors for the 2021 Job Fair include Surry Community College, Chatham Nursing and Rehab, and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital.

Job seekers are reminded to bring a resume. Attendees needing help with a resume or a job search, NCWorks will be on hand to provide assistance.

Employers scheduled to attend include:

• Allegacy Federal Credit Union

• American Retirement Counselors

• Applied Polymerics

• Arby’s of Mount Airy

• Behavioral Services

• Cardinal CT

• Carport Central/Cibirix

• Central States Manufacturing

• Chatham Nursing and Rehab

• County of Surry

• Food Lion

• Galax Health and Rehab

• Golding Transport

• Hardy Brothers Trucking

• Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital

• Insteel Wire Products

• Johnson Granite

• Leonard Buildings

• McDonalds

• Mount Airy News

• Mountain Valley Hospice

• NC Works

• Northern Regional Hospital

• Nourish Family Chiropractic

• Ottenweller Co.

• Parkdale Mills

• Prism Medical Products

• RidgeCrest

• ServiceMaster Clean

• Shelton Vineyards

• Shenandoah Furniture

• Surry Communications

• Surry Community College

• Surry-Yadkin Residential Services

• UNIFI

• United States Army National Guard

• Wayne Farms

• Workforce Unlimited

• Xtreme! Marketing

• Yadkin Nursing Care Center

Questions on the job fair can be directed to Randy Collins at the chamber, 336-786-6116, ext. 203 or via email at randy@mtairyncchamber.org.