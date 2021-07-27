Survey to gauge investment downtown

An effort is under way to determine the level of economic activity in downtown Mount Airy during the past fiscal year — a period marked by the coronavirus pandemic.
This is occurring through a survey launched through the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc., which spearheads numerous improvements and initiatives in the city’s central business district to maintain its viability.
Mount Airy Downtown monitors growth in that district on an annual basis and over the past seven years has tracked nearly $27 million in private investment within its boundaries, according to Lizzie Morrison, the group’s Main Street coordinator.
The downtown area also has been a focus of a recent Vision committee effort of city government initiated by Mayor Ron Niland in which groups of citizens chaired by council members are exploring improvements in key areas.
One of the four Vision committees is devoted to downtown/small business development while another, centered on community development/connectivity, additionally has explored projects in the central business district as part of its purview.
“It’s definitely the largest economic driver in the city of Mount Airy,” Commissioner Steve Yokeley, who chairs the community development/connectivity Vision group, said Tuesday afternoon of the downtown area.
Yokeley said the portion of the municipality’s tax base represented by the concentration of large buildings and business enterprises there is its largest “by far.” This helps keep property taxes low in Mount Airy as a whole, he added.
The city has greatly depended on tourism — fueled by “The Andy Griffith Show” popularity, but even without that factor Yokeley believes the central business district would be viable.
“People are still wanting to come to a vibrant downtown.”
Survey says…
The survey launched by Mount Airy Downtown is aimed at gauging some of the areas also identified by the two Vision committees, including a large number of structures downtown with unused spaces on upper levels.
Using the Survey Monkey online service, it is open to business or property owners in the downtown area, who are being asked to provide details about their activities from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
One of the survey’s 12 questions concerns the presence of upstairs floors in buildings and the present use of that space, such as being rented for offices, used for storage or sitting vacant. Information on square footage in general and rent costs also is sought.
The survey further asks about the number of full- and part-time jobs that were created, or permanently lost, during the year in question.
“As an example of the importance of gathering this information, we saw only one permanent business closure because of the economic stress from COVID-19,” Morrison advised Tuesday afternoon.
“We can point to many reasons that downtown is better positioned to survive an economic crisis, one being the addition of 88 new housing units,” the Main Street coordinator added.
“With over 200 additional people living and spending in the district, our downtown businesses are better positioned for local support when tourists cannot travel.”
Other survey questions seek data on rehabilitation projects undertaken in downtown Mount Airy from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, along with capital investments and the total sums involved.
“We keep notes of downtown projects that happen throughout the year,” Morrison pointed out, in addition to asking property and business owners to report their annual capital investments.
Mount Airy Downtown is directly involved in many projects through free design assistance in partnership with other organizations and often is the starting point when property and/or business owners are looking to improve their buildings, according to Morrison.
As of June 30, 2020, the group had tracked 67 facades redone since 2013; 28 building rehabilitation projects completed; 16 public improvement projects; 34 businesses created, plus 14 expansions; 88 new housing units created, both condominiums and apartments; and private investment of about $26.8 million.
Final numbers for the most recent fiscal year will be complete in August, according to the Main Street coordinator.
“Not everything will be reported, which results in conservative figures.”
