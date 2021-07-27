Man jailed in pipe assault

A Mount Airy man is being held in the Surry County Jail stemming from a weekend incident in which he allegedly struck a woman and her vehicle with a pipe, causing injury.

William Waylon Russell Riley, 44, of 241 Rockford St., also is accused of not allowing the victim to call 911, according to Mount Airy Police Department records.

Riley was incarcerated under a $10,000 secured bond after the incident late Saturday night and remained in custody Tuesday, a county jail spokeswoman said.

It unfolded around 11:15 p.m. at the residence of a neighbor on Rockford Street, Amanda Lynn Evans, who is listed as an acquaintance of Riley’s.

City police initially responded to the scene — located just north of Rockford Street’s intersection with Granite Street — in reference to “a cutting call.” But they learned that Riley allegedly had struck both Evans and her 2006 Nissan Murano with the pipe, arrest records state.

Evans is said to have suffered broken bones in the alleged assault.

It also resulted in damage of $300 to the driver’s-side window of the vehicle and $100 to the screen of Evans’ Motorola cell phone.

Riley was arrested at his home shortly after the incident, capping off a brief investigation.

He was booked early Sunday on charges of assault, inflicting serious bodily injury, a felony, and two misdemeanors: interfering with emergency communications and injury to personal property.

Riley is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 23.

