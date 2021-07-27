Mount Airy High has new asst. principal

Krystal Tyndall

Krystal Tyndall has been named the assistant principal for Mount Airy High School.

“I would like to welcome Ms. Tyndall to our administrative team,” said Principal Jason Dorsett. “Since joining us in October as our career development facilitator, she has displayed professionalism, creativity, a tremendous work ethic, and great desire to support our students, staff, and school community. These qualities, along with previous experience as a school administrator, are a natural fit for the role of assistant principal.”

Tyndall fills the vacancy left when Kevin Joyce moved from assistant principal to become the district’s coordinator of Learning Enhancement and Global Programs.

Tyndall graduated from Meredith College in 2001 where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Dance Education. She went on to East Carolina University to earn her Masters of Science in Counselor Education in 2010 and in 2015 she acquired her School Administration add-on licensure from Gardner-Webb University. Tyndall is working on her EdD in Education Leadership from East Carolina University.

Her educational career began in 2001 at Needham B. Broughton High School where she was a dance educator for six years. Following her time at Broughton, she gained experience as a lead teacher, school counselor, and assistant principal. She has six years experience being an assistant principal at the middle and high school levels.

In 2020, she joined the staff at Mount Airy High School as Career development facilitator. During this time she coordinated the Safer Surry Program where she was a liaison to Surry Community College building a firefighting, EMT, and criminal justice program for underrepresented populations. She also supported students on their path to graduation by connecting them to internships with local businesses.

“It is an honor to make the transition into the role of assistant principal,” she said. “I look forward to serving the amazing, hard-working teachers and staff, building partnerships with the community, and working collaboratively to provide opportunities for our students to be successful. I am proud to be a Granite Bear.”

She assumed her new post August 1.