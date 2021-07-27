Two summer concerts on tap this weekend

July 27, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot will be in concert Friday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre for a 7:30 p.m. show

<p>The Holiday Band will be taking the stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.</p>

The Holiday Band will be taking the stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Two familiar bands will be traveling to Mount Airy this week as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series.

Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot will be taking the stage Friday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre for a 7:30 p.m. show

That concert will be followed on Saturday by The Holiday Band, taking the Blackmon Amphitheatre stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets will be on sale at the gates one hour prior to the concerts. Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be on hand with concessions.

Those attending are encouraged to take lounge or beach chairs or a blanket. For more information, visit www.surryarts.org