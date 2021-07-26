Master Gardeners holding photo contest

The NC State Extension Master Gardener volunteers of Surry County are sponsoring a Photo contest now through Sept. 30, featuring photos of ornamental plants, edible plants, and pictures of wildlife and insects in Surry County gardens.

The first place winner in each category will receive a $25 gift certificate that can be redeemed at a store in the community. The winning photos will be selected by a panel of judges and the winners will be notified in early October. The winning photos will be posted on the Surry County Master Gardener Facebook page after the winners have been notified.

The Contest guidelines are available at https://surry.ces.ncsu.edu/extensionmastergardenervolunteerprogramsurry/surry-county-garden-photo-contest-sponsored-by-extension-master-gardener-volunteers-of-surry-county/ .