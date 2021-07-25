Insteel income up, sales hit record

July 25, 2021
Staff report

Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) reported last week net earnings for the third quarter nearly tripled from the same period a year ago, and the company experienced a record for net sales.

Net earnings for the quarter stood at $18.4 million, or 94 cents per share, from $6.7 million, or 34 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.

Net sales increased 31.8% to a record $160.7 million from $122 million in the prior year quarter driven by a 32.9% increase in average selling prices offset by a 1% decrease in shipment volumes, the firm said. The average selling price increase was the result of price increases implemented during the quarter, while the decrease in shipment volumes reflects tight supply conditions for raw materials. On a sequential basis, average selling prices increased 14.2%, while shipments increased 1.2%.

Insteel’s third quarter results benefited from higher spreads between selling prices and raw material costs driven by strong demand for the Company’s reinforcing products and price increases implemented to recover rapidly escalating manufacturing costs, the company said.

Net earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 increased to $41.5 million, or $2.13 per share, from $11.6 million, or 60 cents per share, in the same period a year ago. Net sales increased 25.4% to $419.3 million from $334.4 million in the prior year period driven by a 16.5% increase in average selling prices and a 7.7% increase in shipments.

“We are encouraged by the continued strength in private and public non-residential construction markets,” said H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and CEO. “The swift rebound in widely monitored nonresidential construction market leading indicators to almost record levels together with consistent levels of public construction spending give us confidence that demand will remain robust into 2022.

“Of increasing concern, however, are ongoing supply constraints and sharply escalating raw material prices in both domestic and international markets that are creating heightened uncertainty for our customers and having an unfavorable impact on our operations. While we are seeking to supplement domestic steel availability with offshore supplies, we do not expect significant relief from tight supply conditions through the end of the calendar year. Despite these challenges, we expect favorable demand and strong financial performance for our fourth fiscal quarter.”