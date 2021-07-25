Wayne Farm workers ‘pull together’ for fundraiser

DOBSON – Wayne Farms Dobson team members have always been high-energy, but the workforce may be even more energized now following their donation of more than 25 pounds of aluminum beverage can pull tabs to Winston-Salem’s Ronald McDonald House recycling fundraiser.

That’s more than 32,000 cans of soda down the hatch—and when you add the Wayne Farms team donation to similar company fundraisers across the country, those pull tabs tally up to tens of thousands of dollars. The recycled aluminum pull tabs fetch from 40 to 50 cents per pound and help meet lodging and food costs for families supported by Ronald McDonald Houses across western North Carolina.

The Dobson effort was part of the Wayne Farms “Amazing Starts With Me” employee-engagement program, focusing on the company’s social responsibility across its operating regions. As part of the program, employees are empowered to support and participate in local initiatives and programs that foster and perpetuate positive community relations.