Local COVID cases climb, Delta variant confirmed in Surry

As is the case with much of the nation, local COVID-19 cases are climbing, according to area health officials.
As of Friday, Surry County was averaging about 11 new cases a day over its seven-day average, up sharply from the one-case-per day average it experienced the final week of June. The present 14-day average us about 9 new cases per day, according to Maggie Simmons, assistant health director for the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center. The higher seven-day average indicates cases are trending upward.
“It is possible that some of the increase could be a result of Fourth of July gatherings and celebrations, but we also know Surry County is experiencing significant community transmission,” she said.
Fueling much of the increase in case numbers across the nation is the virulent Delta variant of the virus, largely running through the unvaccinated population.
“We do know that Surry County has cases of the Delta variant,” Simmons said. “We also know that the Delta variant now accounts for 70-80% of all current active cases in North Carolina.”
Ashly Lancaster, Northern Regional Hospital marketing director, said on Thursday morning the hospital had seven patients suffering from COVID-19, two of whom were either in the Intensive Care Unit or the Step-Down Unit. At the end of June, the hospital had just one COVID-19 patient.
While some parts of the nation are reporting more serious cases related to the Delta variant, Lancaster did say that locally, “The cases we are seeing are, clinically, about the same,” as earlier cases.
At the pandemic’s worst during the winter months, the hospital had some patients waiting in the emergency department, and even waiting in hallways, for admittance to the ICU and other units. Now, Lancaster said, there are no back-ups in the emergency department. She said patient traffic there has increased, but that is largely due to a wide variety of needs, the kind of treatment many people were putting off during the height of the pandemic.
“The (traffic) volumes are returning to more normal, pre-COVID numbers,” she said.
The local school districts, with school set to start next month, are looking at the unfolding changes in the pandemic, and newly issued guidelines by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, to determine what policies may be in effect when school begins.
“We will be working with our leadership team and Board of Education to finalize what back-to-school looks like for Mount Airy City Schools,” said Carrie Venable, executive officer of communications for the city school system.
“The final decision regarding masking will come as we work through the many variables. As far as distancing is concerned, we are keeping six feet of distance in our classrooms but will allow the minimum three feet of distance in areas where needed,” she said. “We will layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking, screening testing, improved ventilation, handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes, staying home when sick with symptoms of infectious illness including COVID-19, and regular cleaning to help reduce transmission risk.”
Hollie Lyons, communications coordinator for Surry County Schools, said officials there are reviewing the same guidelines.
“As we work together to develop this plan, we maintain that student safety is at the forefront of all decision-making. Updates will be provided as decisions are made,” she said.
The best virus prevention plan, Simmons said, is to be vaccinated.
“We know that the vaccine is safe and effective and will be our best defense against COVID-19. To date, Surry County Health and Nutrition Center has administered 32,017 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. In Surry County, 42% of the population are vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 40% of the population is fully vaccinated. We are providing vaccine to the public daily, walk ins are welcome.”
She said her department has Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson available, and anyone wishing to be vaccinated can call 336-401-8400 to schedule an appointment. She said the health department is able to accommodate walk-in traffic as well.
For those who are not vaccinated, she offered the same suggestions that were directed to all individuals before the vaccine was developed: Wear a mask; stay 6 feet away from others; avoid crowns and poorly ventilated spaces; wash hands often, cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect; and monitor your health daily.
She said once a person has been fully vaccinated, they should feel free to resume any activities they did prior to the pandemic.
Free testing continues as well, Simmons said. It is available Monday through Friday from 1-7 p.m. at Dobson First Baptist Church; and at Central United Methodist Church in Mount Airy, Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.