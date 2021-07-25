Renfro names chief marketing officer

Renfro Brands has named Kadian Langlais as chief marketing officer (CMO), who is expected to play a key role in the growth strategy of the sock-manufacturing company with long local ties.
The appointment of Langlais is coming at a time when what was formerly known as Renfro Corp. — founded in Mount Airy more than 100 years ago — is expanding its reach through digital means.
Previously Renfro Brands’ DTC (direct to consumer) and digital vice president, Langlais has spearheaded the company’s growth in that area for more than three years, according to an announcement from its local office.
That included recently guiding a corporate-image change to Renfro Brands and the company’s launch of a direct-to-consumer marketplace known as Loops & Wales in conjunction with that rebranding.
Langlais is based in Mount Airy and often spends her time between Mount Airy and Winston-Salem locations.
Her new role as chief marketing officer comes on the heels of an announcement in June that the firm had been acquired by a New York City-based holding company, The Renco Group.
“After the news of our recent acquisition by The Renco Group, the appointment of our CMO is a critical step in our long-term growth plans as we look to reflect the perspective of our consumers in every aspect of our business,” Stan Jewell, the CEO of Renfro Brands, explained in a statement.
“Kadian will play an important role in the execution of this strategy, overseeing the planning and development of Renfro’s global consumer connectivity initiative, which leverages end-consumer insights to expand brand and customer value propositions,” Jewell added.
As Renfro celebrates its 100 years in the legwear industry, Langlais is to be on the cutting edge as the company looks to expand beyond its manufacturing roots to drive deeper connections and engagement with consumers for its brand portfolio, the appointment announcement states.
Langlais, whose expanded role was announced Tuesday, has more than 20 years of experience across the retail marketing, e-commerce, buying, planning and consulting spectrum.
Before joining Renfro, she consulted with leading brands and retailers on their e-commerce and digital marketing strategies. Langlais also has held several roles at another legwear company, Kayser-Roth Corp., where she championed its digital vision and strategy throughout the organization, working directly with brands including No Nonsense, HUE and Simply Vera.
The new CMO and senior vice president is excited about taking her work with Renfro to another level.
“As a leading heritage brand with deep roots within the legwear industry, Renfro has pioneered some of the most important innovations in socks — from standardizing sock sizes to eliminating sock seams, Renfro has unmatched expertise and knowledge,” Langlais said in a statement.
“I’m eager to build a deeper relationship with our consumers and apply these insights to drive exponential growth for Renfro and our portfolio of brands.”
Recent changes at Renfro — which bills itself as the leading manufacturer and marketer of the world’s preeminent sock brands — reflect an effort to chart the company’s path for the next 100 years, officials said.
This includes continuing to make strategic appointments across its C-Suite — or most important senior executives — to attract and retain top talent and further establish Renfro’s leading position within the marketplace.
In another personnel move, Corena Norris recently was appointed as senior vice president, chief human resources officer and general counsel.