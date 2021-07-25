Automated garbage collection picking up

July 6 was official start date

One of Mount Airy’s two new automated garbage trucks prepares to empty a trash cart during a recent practice run on East Bluemont Road, controlled by the driver inside.

When a new system is put into place, it takes some getting used to by everyone involved — which is proving to be the case with Mount Airy’s automated garbage collection.

The good news is that no major problems have accompanied the shift from manual trash pickups.

“It’s going well,” city Public Works Director Mitch Williams said of the new side-loading automated process officially launched on July 6 as both a safety and cost-saving measure.

It prevents sanitation workers from having to physically empty garbage containers into the rear of trucks, thus being exposed to oncoming traffic, and hanging precariously onto the sides of the vehicles in between stops. Carts are now hoisted by mechanical means over the cab and extended backward to dump into the rear.

At the same time, fewer personnel are required for cart emptying, with the total budgeted cost for the two new trucks of $760,000 expected to be offset over time through salary and benefit savings.

Requests to residents

While Williams says the changeover has been fairly smooth so far, he offered some basic reminders for the public to streamline collections and maximize the benefits of automation.

This includes making sure all garbage is placed into bags for pickups, which always has been needed but became even more important with the new system to avoid scattering of trash during the loading process and requiring hands-on retrieval.

Another request to residents involves the positioning of the carts before trucks arrive.

“Always make sure the handle is placed toward the house,” Williams said, which allows the containers to be easily accessed by the side-loading mechanism.

Public works personnel earlier announced plans to place decals on carts to indicate the right placement, with Williams mentioning the circulation of pamphlets as another measure to educate residents about the new process.

In addition to other reminders, the public works official pointed to the need to maintain 3 feet of clearance between the trash containers and other objects.

Williams also says brush collections for purposes of the new automated process should be limited to items 5 feet in length and 3 inches in diameter.

A complete set of automated trash guidelines was posted on the city of Mount Airy Facebook page on July 13.

Drivers also adjusting

Along with residents, the recent changeover has presented a learning curve to city sanitation employees — namely those who sit behind the wheel and man the controls.

“The drivers are getting the hang of the new automated trucks,” the public works director reported, including becoming faster and more efficient with the task.

There have been some unintended snags — literally — which Williams said is a direct result of the dimensions of the new vehicles.

Those trucks sit higher off the ground that the municipality’s older sanitation vehicles, posing problems with passing under electrical and other lines in some areas of town.

“We’ve been working with local utility companies to get these lines raised,” Williams said.

