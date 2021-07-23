Police reports

July 22, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man has been jailed under a $100,000 secured bond on second-degree forcible rape and assault charges filed in Surry County, according to city police reports.

In addition to the felony rape charge, Michael Ray Simmons, 63, of 208 Mayberry Ave., is accused of assault/battery on an individual with a disability, which is a misdemeanor.

Simmons was served with warrants on those cases by city officers at his home on July 13, with no other details listed in police records regarding the charges and further information unavailable Thursday from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Simmons is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 11.

• Property damage was discovered Monday at Scenic Motors on Rockford Street, where a Ford F-250 pickup, model year not given, was hit by an unknown object. The damage was estimated at $300.

• Police were told Monday that a flatbed trailer valued at $1,000 had been stolen last Thursday from a site on North Street. Hiatt and Mason Enterprises is the owner of the trailer, a 2011 Kaufman model with a tail.

• Jennifer Nicole Sawyers, 42, of 1208 Newsome St., was charged Wednesday with second-degree trespassing, which police records indicate resulted from Sawyers’ presence at a location on Northwood Drive which she had been banned from in May.

Sawyers is free on a written promise to appear in District Court on Aug. 30.

• Justin Leon Smith, 29, of 521 Merritt St., was charged with hit and run and driving while license revoked last Saturday as the result of a traffic crash investigation involving a 2003 Nissan Altima he was operating.

Smith was encountered by police on Market Street near Oak Street, but it is unclear as to where the crash occurred. He is facing a Sept. 20 appearance in District Court.

• Larry Dwayne Bouldin, 50, of 338 Durham St., was jailed on a probation violation on July 14, when he also was charged with second-degree trespassing.

Bouldin was encountered by officers answering an intoxicated-pedestrian call at 1215 W. Lebanon St., the address for Food Lion, which he had been banned from in January 2020. The probation violation was filed this past December. Bouldin was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond and is facing multiple court dates in August.