Mayberry fans meet-up in Mount Airy

Mount Airy was a busy place last weekend.

The annual Bunker Family reunion brought more than a hundred folks to the city, including the ambassador and other staff members from the Royal Thai Embassy in Washington. The Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In brought hundreds of antique and classic cars, and their fans, to Main Street. And of course, there was the usual rush of weekend tourists and visitors.

But among all that activity was another group that quietly slipped into town, shopping, hanging out, and taking part in some low-key but pure Americana activities.

It was the ninth annual Mayberry Meet-Up.

The event essentially is a group of “The Andy Griffith Show” fans who get together once a year, family reunion-style, to visit with one another, shop the stores and visit the restaurants of their real-life Mayberry, sitting in on a Neal Brower lecture on the show, and most of all spend Saturday night watching Andy Griffith Show reruns under the stars.

The gatherings began in 2013, organized by Allen and Jan Newsome, of Huntsville, Alabama. Jan is familiar to many Andy Griffith Show fans as owner and operator of Weaver’s Department Story (https://www.weaversdepartmentstore.com/index.php), which sells all sorts of Mayberry-related souvenirs.

Allen is known among Mayberry fans as a Floyd the Barber tribute artist who generally serves as the emcee of the annual Mayberry Days opening ceremony. He is also host of the weekly podcast Two Chairs No Waiting, which led to the first Mayberry Meet-Up eight years ago. He said he once mentioned on his podcast he would be in Mayberry on a particular weekend in July that year, and if anyone wanted to meet up with him for dinner, he’d be available.

“I didn’t really expect anyone to show up, maybe a few people,” he said in an interview in 2018. Instead, he was surprised to find two dozen people on hand to meet him and spend the evening sharing their favorite Andy Griffith Show stories.

From that beginning has grown an annual summer tradition — the Mayberry Meet-Up in Mount Airy, Griffith’s hometown.

This year was no exception, with more than 100 people showing up for the information gathering. On Friday, the official dinner has given way to folks doing their own thing.

“When you have 30 people, it’s not difficult to make plans for everyone to get together,” Allen said — quickly crediting his wife for being the one who oversaw the Friday dining experience. “But when you get 100, you just can’t coordinate with so many people.”

So, Friday everyone is on their own — although many of them still manage to get together.

“Some went to Pilot Mountain, others up the Blue Ridge Parkway, some visit Mayberry Trading Post,” Allen said.

On Saturday Brower, author of Mayberry 101: Behind the Scenes of a TV Classic and creator of a Mayberry-related college course he teaches, does a lecture at The Any Griffith Playhouse where many attend. Then Saturday night, the group settles in at Mayberry Motor Inn. Each year that get-together can be a little different, the couple said. Some years it includes a Mayberry Murder Mystery game, Mayberry trivia contests, appearances by tribute artists, and folks sharing their stories of meeting Andy Griffith Show cast members.

But no matter the direction of the gathering, once darkness falls, a giant outdoor screen lights up and the crowd gathers round to watch reruns of the show — sometimes well into the night.

“People bring a picnic, everyone can enjoy a meal there,” Jan said. “Some folks dress up as their favorite (Mayberry) character.

This year, plans for the trivia contest and other activities were cut short by a sudden rain storm, but that didn’t put an end to the night, and the show did go on.

Those who could crowded under the gazebo at the inn, while others pulled their cars up within viewing distance to view the reruns. Jan explained that they have a small low-power broadcast unit, which allows people to hear the show from their cars on the FM dial.

“It’s just like being at an old drive-in,” she said.

Allen said there are many reasons the meet-up seems to be growing in popularity. Chief among them is that many of the folks coming have all become good virtual friends, often talking in the online chat room associated with his podcast, but coming to the meet-up in Mount Airy gives them all a chance to meet in person, or renew old friendships.

“It really is like a family reunion,” Jan said.

“Only you get to pick your family,” Allen added with a laugh.

Another reason is that, while many will also make the sojourn to Mount Airy for September’s Mayberry Days, he said that early autumn gathering is often jam-packed with events. The July meet-up gives them all a chance to relax, visit local shops and other attractions, while still having a few official activities related to Mayberry.

Whatever the reason might be, the Newsomes say they are glad to keep making the summer trip to Mount Airy, as long as there are friends and Mayberry fans wanting to join them here.

Newsome’s podcast, Two Chairs No Waiting, can be accessed at https://imayberry.com/podcasts/category/two-chairs-no-waiting/