Cawley planning to run for mayor

Although 2021 is not an election year in Mount Airy, it’s producing a good amount of campaign developments — including a disclosure that Commissioner Jon Cawley wants to run for mayor in 2022.

That scenario surfaced earlier this week via a local political source and was confirmed Thursday by Cawley.

“Well, you heard correctly,” the veteran city councilman said regarding his decision to seek the city’s top elected office which actually came long before now.

“To be honest with you, I made it about the same day that David Rowe resigned,” Cawley said of an announcement last October by Rowe that he was stepping down as mayor due to ongoing health issues.

Ron Niland, the at-large member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners who also was serving as mayor pro tempore (pro tem), assumed the mayoral responsibilities after Rowe’s departure and in May was appointed mayor by fellow commissioners.

Cawley, who made the motion then to name Niland as mayor, made it clear Thursday he has no problems with how his fellow official has handled that office.

“Ron Niland’s doing a really good job,” said Cawley, who has served as a North Ward representative on the city council since being appointed in 2008 to replace Commissioner Tom Bagnal, who had resigned.

“If I hadn’t made this decision a year ago, I don’t know that I’d be making it now,” he added.

Cawley, 59, now the senior member of the board, has been re-elected in the three municipal elections held since 2008.

He captured his last four-year term in 2017 and normally would see his North Ward seat up for grabs this year. However, Mount Airy’s election cycle recently was moved from odd to even years effective in 2022. This involves one year being added to the terms of city officials now serving.

Not only will Cawley’s present seat be at stake in 2022, so will those of the mayor and South Ward Commissioner Steve Yokeley — also last before voters in 2017 — and the unexpired term of the at-large post. It presently is vacant with applicants being sought.

Niland also has indicated that he plans to run for mayor next year.

Different role

Based on comments Thursday, Cawley is interested in taking on a different role with city government as mayor.

“The mayor doesn’t have any power in Mount Airy,” he said of a situation in which that person only casts votes to break ties among the commissioners.

“But one thing they can do is he or she has a chance to tell our story,” Cawley explained regarding how the mayor serves as the face of the city and its most-visible representative.

“I’ve watched other people do it,” he said.

The longtime commissioner believes his skill set would match the out-front aspect of the mayoral position while also wielding some degree of influence in council actions.

“I think as mayor you can still ask valid questions even though you don’t get to vote — and I would do that.”

The mayor, in presiding over council meetings, often must be a kind of traffic cop and keep proceedings going even when spirited debates erupt among board members — which Cawley reminded Thursday he has been embroiled in from time to time.

“I recognize that one of the things that people want is a sense of unity,” he said of city government. “Lots of times I’m not the one that’s the voice of unity.”

Unsure about chances

Despite that, Cawley has a positive outlook in his quest to be elected mayor, saying he doesn’t participate in competitive endeavors without any hope of winning.

“I don’t know what my chances of winning would be,” he acknowledged. “I don’t know how this election will go for me because I don’t campaign the way most people do.”

Cawley said that depending on the intensity of the mayor’s race, he might need to overhaul the low-key campaign strategy he’s relied on in the past. This has included never buying posters promoting his candidacies for placement along local streets.

“I’ve run three times and spent a total of $30 on my elections.”

As a member of the ministry, Cawley says his faith played a role in the plans to run for mayor. “I don’t like to bring God’s work into my public life, but for me this was a spiritual decision,” he said.

“God is at work doing whatever God wants to do — and sometimes we get invited to help.”

