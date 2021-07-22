SCC students finish JobsConnect courses

Seventeen students completed the NCWorks NextGen Youth Program and completed the JobsConnect Pathway class including, from left, Adrian Mendoza, Caleb Marion, Raymond Milian, Timothy Moore, Caleb Cochran, Ashley Davis, Steven Manuel, Youth Career Facilitator NCWorks NextGen Program Instructor Amber Tankersley, Liliana Hernandez-Villanueva, Elizabeth Carreon, Stephanie Hernandez-Villanueva, and Yajaira Gonzalez. Not pictured are Ashlyn Key, Nina Jennings, Daniel Goforth, Liyah Myers, Jashawn Spruill, and Jaylen Peoples.

Seventeen Surry Community College students completed the JobsConnect Pathway class recently and earned three certificates.

Surry Community College collaborates with the NCWorks NextGen Youth Program to provide training for participants to enhance employability skills. While involved in work experiences through the NextGen program, students can enroll in Surry’s JobsConnect Pathway class. The JobsConnect Pathway class provides participants with worker safety, Lean/Six Sigma Yellow Belt, and soft skills training. Through the collaboration with NextGen, the training was provided at no cost to the students.

The JobsConnect Pathway class is traditionally offered as a seated course; however, to meet the needs of students and employer partners, Surry Community College provided all the training online. To ensure all interested students could participate effectively, the NextGen program provided each student with a Chromebook. Goodwill Industries and Mount Airy High School provided a space with Wi-Fi access to those who needed it. Through these partnerships, 17 students obtained all three certificates within a month.

Students completing the JobsConnect Pathway class include Steven Manuel, Ashley Davis, Yajaira Gonzalez, Caleb Cochran, Ashlyn Key, Timothy Moore, Liliana Hernandez-Villanueva, Stephanie Hernandez-Villanueva, Adrian Mendoza, Elizabeth Carreon, Raymond Milian, Caleb Marion, and Liyah Myers of Mount Airy; Daniel Goforth, Jashawn Spruill, and Jaylen Peoples of Winston-Salem; and Nina Jennings of Clemmons.

Developed by the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board, the primary goal of the NextGen Youth Program is to provide a structure and sense of accomplishment in the lives of youth served by the program through education and employment. To learn more, visit www.ptrc.org/nextgen, or contact Rachel Hiatt, Surry Community College workforce specialist, at 336-386-3291 or hiattr@surry.edu.