A ‘proper place’ for Old Glory

Many people proudly display U.S. flags at homes and businesses, but might be unable to dispose of those banners in a respectful way after becoming old and tattered — a void a local Boy Scout pledged to fill.
Noah Reece, 18, has lent his planning and leadership skills to an effort that culminated with a flag-retirement fire pit being developed at Veterans Memorial Park on West Lebanon Street in Mount Airy.
In addition to being a member of Boy Scout Troop 553 at White Plains, Noah is in the Junior ROTC program at North Surry High School, where he’ll be a senior this coming year.
The ROTC group had attended a flag-retirement ceremony at the park, where the youth noticed a glaring absence.
“They didn’t have a proper place to do it,” he said of disposing of Old Glory in a dignified manner as prescribed by the U.S. Flag Code and a resolution passed in 1937 by the American Legion, which has a local presence.
An entire ritual and set of guidelines are associated with that process. This includes respectfully placing the flag into the fire without it touching the ground, saluting the flag, saying the Pledge of Allegiance and pausing for a moment of silence, among other steps.
Noah’s idea for establishing a first-ever flag-retirement spot at Veterans Memorial Park coincided with his need to identify an Eagle project to achieve that honor with Troop 553, the highest rank attainable through Boy Scouts of America.
“And I was trying to figure out what to do,” Noah recalled Tuesday.
The project he decided on was spawned by his own observation about the lack of a local flag-retirement site and furthered by his aunt, Tina Finney, the two indicated.
“I actually ran across it,” Finney said of a specific concept to make such an idea a reality.
“He (Noah) liked it,” she added, explaining that the project was right up his alley. “He’s always been really enthused with the military.”
“Not as easy as I thought”
Along with providing a place to perpetuate the cause of patriotism, Noah learned about what it takes to tackle such a community-betterment endeavor from a logistical and organizational standpoint.
“I thought at first it was going to be easy — but it was not as easy as I thought,” Noah admitted.
The actual building of the flag-retirement fire pit proved to be the simplest part, he said, which was spread over multiple Saturdays. The hardest tasks included contacting local businesses for donations of needed materials such as gravel and concrete and the paperwork involved with gaining permission to add such a facility to the park grounds.
“I was pretty lucky — I got most everything I needed donated to me.”
Those assisting the project include the J.G. Coram construction company, Lowe’s hardware and Rack Works Inc. The city of Mount Airy contributed benches for the site.
Putting it all together required a “collaboration” of individuals assisting Noah, Finney mentioned, including fellow scouters, family members and friends. Noah said people in his family who are knowledgeable about construction provided key help.
At first, the fire pit layout resembled a raised plant bed, but gradually took its present shape with the pouring of concrete and masonry work to lay the stone around the section where the burnings will occur.
Noah, who wants to work in the mechanic field in the future, says the facility is open to the public, accommodating anyone wanting to properly dispose of a flag.
It can be accessed by taking the road to the right once entering Veterans Memorial Park.
A flag-retirement ceremony is planned there on Aug. 7 to help break in the new fire pit. A court of honor also will be held to recognize Noah for his Eagle Scout accomplishment.
“He started it from scratch — from the ground up,” his aunt said.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.