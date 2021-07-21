Hearing reset on local hotel project

Local citizens soon will have a chance to weigh in on what could become a major economic-development project for downtown Mount Airy.
That will occur at a public hearing scheduled on Aug. 5 during a meeting of the city commissioners which begins at 6 p.m., concerning plans for a hotel and market center on former Spencer’s textile mill property.
Those who think they might have heard of such an event before are correct, since the hearing originally was set for last Thursday.
But because of a scheduling problem, an official public notice of it was not published in the newspaper at least 10 days in advance of the session as required for matters involving economic development using taxpayer funds.
This led to the board deciding last Thursday to advertise the hearing for the next-available opportunity, on Aug. 5 during its first meeting of the month. It normally would be an afternoon session, but was moved to the 6 p.m. start time to give more people the opportunity to offer input.
The issue at hand involves a proposal by Sunhouse Hospitality, LLC, to transform the large Sparger Building fronting Willow Street at the former Spencer’s complex into a boutique hotel.
Sunhouse, an entity based in Cary which presently owns and manages Hampton Inn by Hilton on Rockford Street, also is proposing to develop a convention-type market center in a portion of the Cube Building nearby. The center would provide event space.
The development agreement that local residents will be invited to comment on basically will set forth what is expected of both Sunhouse and the city government — which owns the former Spencer’s property — for the hotel/market center project.
However, the agreement is not yet ready for public perusal, a check with City Hall revealed Tuesday. At last report, attorneys for the city and Sunhouse were finalizing details, with officials previously saying the document would be available for review before the hearing.
Mayor Ron Niland has said it will contain no surprises from what has been reported previously.
The new uses for the former Spencer’s property involved, which Sunhouse was granted an option to buy in March for $350,000, have a potential estimated tax value of about $10 million.
Meanwhile, the city would fund infrastructure improvements totaling about $2.9 million in connection with the hotel/market center development. Around $1.63 million of that is eyed for parking areas at the project site.
Surry County officials have committed $1.5 million toward the total to be paid over a multi-year period.
The hotel/market center endeavor must be under construction by next March in order to qualify for historic tax credits available for the refurbishing of former textile mill properties, the mayor has said.
Committee appointments
Also at their meeting last Thursday, the commissioners appointed two new members to the Mount Airy Relocation/Retirement Committee and reappointed a third.
The committee, one of the city’s newest advisory groups, was formed to help entice retirees to move to the city, along with members of other age groups.
One of its members, Jim Reeves, no longer is eligible for reappointment, while another, Rosie Bolen, did not wish to be reappointed.
Brandon McCann and Joey Slate were selected to replace them, with each approved for a three-year term expiring on Aug. 30, 2024.
McCann is a physical therapist who previously worked in destination marketing and event development. He has a marketing background.
Slate owns Go Sports Timing and serves on the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Commission.
Todd Tucker, who heads the Surry County Economic Development Partnership, expressed interest in being reappointed to the Mount Airy Relocation/Retirement Committee and was approved for a new three-year term.
