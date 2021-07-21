Police reports

• Another case involving “replica” money occurred during the weekend, this time at Domino’s Pizza, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.
It involved a known suspect presenting a fake $20 bill in replica currency, also known as movie prop money, to the business in exchange for food. No one apparently has been charged so far with the crime involved, obtaining by false pretense, which is a felony.
Replica money also turned up in June at Mount Airy Flea Market, where it was used by an unknown suspect to buy a gun.
• A man listed as homeless has been jailed under a $66,200 secured bond on 13 charges, including 12 felonies.
Justin Anthony Bledsoe, 33, was encountered by city officers on July 10 during a civil disturbance on Ashburn Park Lane, which led to a discovery that Bledsoe’s name had been entered into a national crime database as being wanted on outstanding charges in other jurisdictions dating to 2015.
These include two counts each of larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering of a building filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office in March 2015; possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering and financial card theft, issued in Surry in February 2015; two counts of obtaining property by false pretense filed in Forsyth County earlier this month; and three other charges from Forsyth with no dates listed: financial card theft, possession of stolen property and the lone misdemeanor on the list, resisting a public officer.
Bledsoe had an initial appearance last Wednesday in Surry District Court, with no other details about the charges listed.
• Matthew Justin Monday, 35, of 441 Reece Road, Dobson, was arrested as a fugitive from justice at Starlite Motel on July 8 during an assistance call with probation and parole personnel. Police records show Monday was wanted on an unspecified matter in Carroll County, Virginia, which originated last month.
He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a July 26 appearance in District Court in Dobson.
• Crystal Kim Grady, 63, of Statesville, was charged with driving while impaired on July 7 after a traffic-crash investigation on Rockford Street near South Street, involving a 2019 Ford Mustang she was operating.
Grady, who tested slightly above the legal blood-alcohol limit for getting behind the wheel, was released under a $500 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Monday of this week.
• Police were told on July 7 that a bicycle had been stolen from the residence of its owner, Josea Phipps, on Carolina Court. The Hyper-brand bike, black and blue in color and valued at $90, was taken from a porch.
• Tools and equipment valued at $966 were reported stolen on July 6, after being discovered missing from a vehicle at the home of construction worker Virgil Lee Richardson in the 1600 block of South Main Street earlier in the month.
The items were taken from an unlocked toolbox in the bed of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, listed as Rigid-brand products including a sawsall, framing nail gun and skillsaw; a Paslode framing nail gun; two air hoses; and two orange industrial extension cords.
• An unsecured 1989 Dodge Ramcharger sport utility vehicle was entered on July 5 in the Walmart parking lot, enabling the theft of a Craftsman tool box with a red lid and black bottom and assorted tools and sockets owned by Terry Bean Hayes, who resides on Two By Two Trail.
The property loss totaled $250, with the interior of the vehicle also damaged.
• Zachary Dale Ayers, 29, of 2121 Asbury Road, Westfield, was charged with larceny on July 5 after allegedly stealing merchandise from Walmart with a total value of $165. The list included an Ozark Trail tent, a Blackweb car phone charger, a wallet, Tylenol medication, a denture repair kit, body wash, batteries, head phone replacement parts, Oral-B toothbrush replacement heads, a knife sharpener and a sponge.
All the items were recovered. Ayers is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 23.