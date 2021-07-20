Cochran opts not to seek open council seat

After flirting with the idea of possibly filling a vacant seat on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, former Mayor Deborah Cochran has withdrawn herself from consideration.

“I will not be expressing interest in the at-large commissioner seat at this time,” Cochran announced in the wake of a decision Thursday night by present board members to open up the selection process for it to applicants citywide.

Cochran, who had attended the meeting in which that action was taken, cited work responsibilities as the reason she won’t be applying.

“I plan to focus on a recent career advancement opportunity with my current employer in Winston-Salem,” she explained Monday.

Cochran has taught business at John F. Kennedy High School in Winston-Salem since 2015, after resigning earlier that year as mayor, a position she was elected to for two terms. Cochran previously served as Mount Airy’s at-large commissioner.

More recently, Mayor Ron Niland filled this role, ascending to the city’s chief elected office after the resignation of Mayor David Rowe last October for health reasons — as mayor pro tem — while continuing to function as a commissioner. Niland’s mayoral appointment by fellow board members in May made the at-large position open for someone to be appointed to as his replacement.

Talk of Cochran possibly being picked for that seat began to surface after she spoke at two high-profile events in May attended by local government officials. These included the dedication of a mural to The Easter Brothers, a local gospel bluegrass band, and a city Memorial Day observance.

The former mayor signaled her belief that she could make a difference in city government, mentioning efforts while formerly serving to reduce taxes and pursue economic development.

Cochran indicated Monday that the “potential career advancement in education” she is in line for would be a more demanding job than her present classroom involvement and keep her from serving in city government.

“I have demonstrated strengths in both the classroom and in the workplace — I am hopeful this will enable me to work outside the classroom with a reputable team.”

This mirrors a commitment to education, Cochran added. “Our young people are the hope of the future.”

Cochran appreciates those who recently voiced support for her potential return to local government, including from among the present municipal leadership.

“I express deep gratitude to the citizens of Mount Airy who thought of me to fill the at-large commissioner seat that I held in 2007 prior to being elected mayor for two terms,” she commented. “This is my hometown, and I love the city and our citizens.”

Cochran isn’t ruling out a return to local government.

“I may run for office again one day — we never know what the future holds,” she said. “There will be four seats up for re-election this December.”

That’s when the filing period opens for the at-large commissioner post, involving a two-year stint to account for the remaining portion of Niland’s term, which would have ended in 2023. But it was extended another year due to city elections being changed from an odd- to even-year format.

Also up for re-election are the seats of commissioners Jon Cawley and Steve Yokeley and that of the mayor, with four-year terms at stake with those. All were extended one year, from an original end date of 2021, due to the even-year change that also applied to those three offices last before voters in 2017 under Mount Airy’s staggered format.

“Only God knows the future,” Cochran observed.

Appointment process

Under the city council’s action last Thursday night, those interested in serving as the at-large representative on the five-member board are invited to submit a letter formally expressing it and a brief resume. The materials must be received at the city clerk’s office in the Municipal Building before an Aug. 15 deadline, which can include email.

Items sent by regular mail must be postmarked by that date and also can be hand-delivered to the office.

Applicants will be required to speak at the Sept. 2 meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners to highlight their qualifications and views in filling the open position.

Aside from Cochran, Teresa Lewis — another former holder of the at-large seat — expressed interest in occupying it again and officially has applied.

As of Tuesday morning, two people altogether are known to have done so, according to a spokesperson at City Hall.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.