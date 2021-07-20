Two summer concerts on tap this weekend

The Catalinas will be in concert Saturday evening at The Blackmon Amphitheatre in a show that begins at 7:30. (Surry Arts Council photo)

<p>The Blackmon Amphitheatre promises to be rocking Friday night when the Blackwater Rhythm and Blues Band, seen here at the venue in an earlier concert, takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. (Surry Arts Council photo)</p>

The Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series will bring two musical acts to Mount Airy this weekend, with Friday and Saturday night shows set at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

On Friday, the Blackwater Rhythm and Blues Band will be taking the stage for a 7:30 p.m. show.

On Saturday evening The Catalinas will be in concert at the amphitheatre beginning at 7:30.

Tickets will be on sale at the gates one hour prior to the concerts. Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be on hand with concessions.

Those attending are encouraged to take lounge or beach chairs or a blanket. For more information, visit www.surryarts.org