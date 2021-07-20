Two summer concerts on tap this weekend

Throughout the stay-at-home order, Surry Arts Council has been offering online and other arts activities to individuals in the community, and continues to do so.

One summer highlight for many area youth is attending some of the many area camps, including those offered by the council. The local organization recently announced its summer 2020 plans, with some limitations in place as a result of COVID 19.

Underway now, or coming this summer, activities include:

• Madeline Matanick is offering private art lessons for children and adults. These sessions can be used to work on painting, drawing, or crafts. The mediums offered are acrylic, watercolor, and mixed media. Private lessons can be for individuals or groups of two or three. Sessions can be scheduled by email (madi@surryarts.org) or text (843-697-8351).

She is also hosting Virtual Paint Classes on Zoom. She packs individual paint kits (with a lightly traced canvas, paints, a plate, a brush, and a napkin) for drive-by pick up in the Andy Griffith Playhouse parking lot and then everyone connects via Zoom for the step-by-step painting class. After registration, participants will be notified of pick up time for all materials and given log-in instructions for the class. Virtual Paint Classes are being offered weekly. The next class is “Doodle-Do!” and it’s designed for kids and adults. The link can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/380574129503902/ For additional information, contact Madeline at Madi@surryarts.org.

• Shelby Coleman is offering private dance classes for individuals and small groups. Any style, technique, beginning dance, or beginning tumbling are available. The classes can be scheduled in the evenings for one dancer, or groups of two to four dancers. To schedule private classes, or for any additional information, contact Coleman at shelby@surryarts.org.

She is providing online classes on Facebook as well. Classes vary from line dancing to dance fitness to conditioning and more. The classes are currently every other night. Those interested should search Facebook for “Shelby’s Online Classes.” The group is private, but she approves requests promptly. Once a member of the group, the classes can be live-streamed or watch at any time. For singers of all ages, Zoom Karaoke is every Tuesday at 7 p.m. Each week features a different theme. Email Coleman at shelby@surryarts.org for link and password.

Camps

Matanick, Coleman, and Heather Elliott will be teaching all classes and day camps listed here except Surry Strings. Jim Vipperman will be leading the Surry Strings camp. Current summer camp offerings include:

• Arts Alive – Around The World, for ages 3-5. Monday, June 8 – Thursday, June 11. Session 1: 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Session 2: 12:30 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. Due to state guidelines, Arts Alive Ages 3-5 will be limited to 20 campers per session with 10 in each class. The campers will be practicing social distancing and must bring their own snack and drink for snack time. Masks are recommended.

• Arts Alive – Around The World, for ages 6-11, Monday, June 15 – Thursday, June 18. Session 1: 9:30 a.m. – noon. Session 2: 12:30 p.m.– 3 p.m. Due to state guidelines, Arts Alive ages 6-11 will be limited to 30 campers per session with 10 in each class. The campers will be practicing social distancing and must bring their own snack and drink for snack time. Masks are recommended.

• Arts Alive Parade/Performance/Festival Thursday, June 28, with the time to be announced on first day of each session

These activities may be modified based on state guidelines. Participants will be notified as guidelines are updated.

Princess Training Camp, ages 3 and older, Monday, June 22 – Friday, June 26. Session 1: 10 a.m. – noon. Session 2: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Due to state guidelines, the camp 2020 will be limited with 10 campers per session. The campers will be practicing social distancing and must bring their own snack and drink for snack time. Masks are recommended.

• Princess Crowning/Performance. These activities will be modified based on state guidelines. Participants will be notified as guidelines are updated.

Acting and Music

• Youth Acting Camp: Mythical Creatures And How To Approach Them, ages 10-18, Monday, June 22 – Friday, June 26, and Monday, June 29 – Thursday, July 2, 2 p.m.- 5 p.m. Due to state guidelines, Princess Training Camp 2020 will be limited to 10 campers. The campers will be practicing social distancing and must bring their own snack and drink for snack time. Masks are recommended. The class-ending performance will be on July 2.

• Surry Strings Camp, ages 5 and older, Monday, July 13 – Thursday, July 16, 10 a.m. – noon, limited with 10 campers. The campers will be practicing social distancing and must bring their own snack and drink for snack time. Masks are recommended.

• Missoula Children’s Theatre Camp scheduled for July 13-18 has been cancelled.

• Kids Visual Arts Camp, ages 9-16, Monday, July 20 – Friday, July 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., limited with 10 campers. The campers will be practicing social distancing and must bring their own snack and drink for snack time. Masks are recommended. This final exhibition format may be modified based on state guidelines. Participants will be notified as guidelines are updated.

• Youth Acting Camp: Willa Wonkie And The College Tour, ages 11-18, Monday, July 20 – Friday, July 24, and Monday, July 27 – Friday, July 31, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., limited to 10 campers. The campers will be practicing social distancing and must bring their own snack and drink for snack time. Masks are recommended. The final performance will be on July 31 at 4 p.m.

Dance and Art

• Dance Camp 2020, ages 3-6, Monday, July 27 – Friday, July 31, 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Limited to 10 campers. The campers will be practicing social distancing and must bring their own snack and drink for snack time. Masks are recommended.

• Dance Camp ages 7-12, Monday July 27- Friday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., limited with 10 campers. The campers will be practicing social distancing and must bring their own snack and drink for snack time. Masks are recommended.

• Kids Visual Arts Camp, ages 4-8, Monday, July 27- Friday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. limited to 10 campers. The campers will be practicing social distancing and must bring their own snack and drink for snack time. Masks are recommended.