Registration underway for SCC business courses

Registration is underway for an array of business classes set to begin at Surry Community College in August. Many of the courses can be completed online.
The Paralegal Technology program prepares individuals to work under the supervision of attorneys by performing legal tasks and assisting with important legal work. SCC is designated as a Qualified Paralegal Studies Program by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Paralegal Certification. Students can earn a degree or a certificate in Litigation or Real Property. Paralegals earn around $47,000 per year, the college said.
The Management Information Systems degree prepares students for a wide variety of careers in business and technology. Students will be provided with a fundamental knowledge of business processes in order to recommend technological solutions to enhance business operations. Coursework includes technical concepts such as programming, networking, security, databases, and web design. Students will be also complete courses in business, accounting, economics, management, and marketing. Graduates can expect to earn around $40,000 per year, according to the college.
A degree and certificate are offered in accounting and finance. In addition to course work in accounting principles, theories, and practice, students will study business law, finance, management, and economics. Graduates will qualify for entry-level accounting positions and earn around $35,000 per year, SCC officials said.
Students can earn a degree or certificate in business administration from Surry Community College. Coursework includes business concepts such as accounting, business law, economics, management, and marketing. Graduates earn $37,000 per year or more depending on advanced education level and job experience, college officials said..
For aspiring business owners, SCC has the entrepreneurship certificate program. Coursework develops a student’s ability to make informed decisions as future business owners. Courses include entrepreneurial concepts learned in innovation and creativity, business funding, and marketing.
The medical office administration curriculum prepares graduates for employment as administrative personnel in the areas of medical billing and coding, dental office, patient services, and medical documents. Coursework includes medical terminology, computer applications, medical office management, medical coding, medical insurance and billing, medical legal and ethical issues, and oral and written communication. Students can earn a degree, a diploma, or a certificate in Medical Office Administration. Students can also earn a certificate in Medical Billing and Insurance. Graduates can expect to earn around $29,000 per year, the school said
The office administration curriculum prepares graduates for employment as administrative office personnel who use skills in the areas of office management, office finance, legal office, virtual office, customer service, and office software. Coursework includes computer applications, oral and written communication, analysis and coordination of office tasks and procedures, and records management. Students can earn a degree, a diploma, or a certificate in office administration. Students can also earn a certificate in office finance. Graduates can expect to earn around $32,000 per year, the college said
The Trucking Operations Management certificate prepares individuals for a multitude of career opportunities in distribution, transportation, warehousing, trucking operations, supply chain, and manufacturing organizations. Graduates will qualify for entry-level positions in a wide range of supply chain and logistics positions.
High school juniors and seniors can start taking a majority of these programs, tuition-free, through the Career & College Promise program. Anyone in high school should talk to a high school counselor for assistance on how to enroll in college classes.
Advance registration and payment are required. Tuition assistance may be available. For more information, contact Shelia Martin, division chair of Business Technologies, at 336-386-3352 or martins@surry.edu, or visit surrry.edu to research the programs.