Mountie Award winners honored

July 18, 2021
The COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed some local traditions, but readers voting in The Mount Airy News’ annual Mounties Awards was not one of them.

In fact, 2021 — the 12th year for the reader awards — saw a record number of voting, and many categories had more businesses receive nominations than any year before. And the results are inside today’s newspaper.

The Mounties — the readers’ choice awards — consists of votes from area residents who care about local businesses and want to show who they think is the best. Voting is completed online by Mount Airy News readers and website viewers, with the contest sponsored by Carolina Roofing, Carport Central, Cibirix, J’s HVAC Unlimited, John L. Gravitte, D.D.S, P.A., Northern Regional Hospital, and West Ridge Insurance Agency.

“We are so proud of the many winners this year,” said Mount Airy News Regional Publisher Sandra Hurley. “It is a fine example of the great customer service from businesses in our area. Our readers and viewers are very dedicated to the businesses they frequent and cast votes for their favorites. We received more votes than ever this year. We appreciate the voters, and the businesses who do such a good job serving their customers.”

The contest divides area merchants and businesses into seven divisions: Beauty & Health; Dining; Home, Home Services & Finance; People & Places; Services; Shopping; Vehicles & Vehicles Services; with multiple categories in each division.

Generally the Mount Airy News holds an award dinner to recognize the winners, but this year the paper was unable to do so because of lingering COVID-19 restrictions and concerns. Instead, the paper held a live webinar award ceremony on July 15. During the presentation, three general winners were announced in addition to all the category winners.

This year’s Best New Business went to Station 1978 Firehouse Peanuts. This category salutes firms who have been in business no more than 18 months. Station 1978 Firehouse Peanuts has been a popular stop at area events and Farmers Markets.

Other award winners include:

• Best Customer Service – J’s HVAC Unlimited

• Best Overall Business (the business getting the most overall votes in this year’s contest) – Carolina Roofing

