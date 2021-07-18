Autumn Leaves Festival gets green light

July 18, 2021 John Peters II News 0

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday that the 55th Autumn Leaves Festival, sponsored by Carolina Carports, will take place this fall. The event is scheduled for Oct. 8-10 in Downtown Mount Airy. This long-time community event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The 2021 event will feature some familiar attractions including handmade crafts, food vendors, live music and more. Travis Frye, the Autumn Leaves Festival Director added, “This event is important to our community. We are delighted to have the festival return in 2021; bigger and better than ever.”

The Autumn Leaves Festival was organized by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber in 1966 and has been held every year except 2020. The chamber indicates this is the largest event in Mount Airy, generating around $10 million to the local economy with an attendance of more than 250,000 people. The chamber reports that all vendor space (crafters and food) for the 2021 festival is sold out.

Chris Lumsden, 2021 chair of the chamber board and CEO of Northern Regional Hospital is delighted to see the event move forward. “The festival is economically important to our chamber and community and also showcases the beauty of historic Mount Airy and the hospitality of its people.”

For more information on the 2021 Autumn Leaves Festival, visit the event website at www.autumnleavesfestival.com or their Facebook page, @autumnleavesfestival.