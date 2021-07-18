Surry County Most Wanted

July 18, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Whitlock

<p>Hodge</p>

Hodge

<p>Pegram</p>

Pegram

<p>Brown</p>

Brown

<p>Conner</p>

Conner

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Marquis Anthony Hod Whitlock, a black male, age 35, wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance, two counts felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of counterfeit currency, two counts possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts carrying a concealed weapon, two counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

• Robert Lee Hodge, 40, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after B&E, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, two counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts larceny;

• Derrick Raynardo Simmons Jr., 32, a black male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked;

• Marilyn Daven Pegram, 27, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant and probation violations who is on supervision for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and two counts felony financial card fraud.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Ethan Nathaniel Brown, 20, a white male wanted on charges of felony failure to report a change of address to the sex offender registry;

• Joseph Wayne Conner, 57, a white male wanted on a charge of felony burning of certain buildings;

• Anthony Ray Richmond, 39, a white male, wanted on a charge of felony worthless check;

• Timothy Adam Pardue, 31, a white male, wanted no a charge of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.