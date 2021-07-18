Marriages

July 18, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– David Rubio, 22 of Surry County to Leticia Armenta Armenta, 23, of Surry County.

-Adam James Ewer, 29, of Wilkes County to Charlene Elizabeth Wagnor, 29, of Surry County.

-Caleb Matthew Belshan, 22, of Floyd County to Cameron Leigh Burnette, 21, of Carroll County.

-Stephen Ray Holland, 31, of Avery County to Cassie Marie Hoge, 25, of Avery County.

-Cory Reece Pardue, 33, of Wilkes County to Liza-Mari Susan Gildenhuys, 22, of Wilkes County.

-Ryan Skyler Dollyhigh, 24, of Surry County to Claudia Noelle Fishel, 22, of Surry County.