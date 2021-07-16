City to ponder use of federal COVID funds

Mount Airy officials have not determined possible uses for an estimated $2.9 million eyed for the city through federal stimulus funding to help localities around the nation rebound from COVID-19.
But the local allocation could go toward “Vision” projects proposed by a series of committees exploring ways to enhance the community through economic development and improvements downtown such as a permanent farmers market facility and splash pad for recreation.
That ball is in the court of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, according to City Manager Barbara Jones.
“The board has not made any decisions on the funding at this time,” Jones mentioned Tuesday regarding the nearly $3 million in assistance expected through the American Rescue Plan Act. It was approved in Washington earlier this year as an economic-stimulus measure to help the country recover from the effects of COVID-19.
Mount Airy’s slice of the pie is among $16 billion received by the state of North Carolina in response to the pandemic for distribution to eligible localities by legislators in Raleigh.
The stimulus money was not factored into the present 2021-22 municipal budget approved in June due to uncertainties surrounding allowable uses of the federal aid and the exact sum involved.
“We have not received the agreement or the money yet,” Jones added this week. City Finance Director Pam Stone has said the allocation is to be issued in two installments, half this year and the other half one year after that.
The commissioners approved a resolution on May 20 to receive the recovery funds, which states that the money may be used to respond to public health emergencies related to the coronavirus. Among the purposes mentioned is providing premium pay to essential workers and investments in water and sewer infrastructure.
A 2021-22 budget message prepared by the city manager stated that possible uses she was recommending for the money involve ways to help local business owners, wastewater system improvements that are in the preliminary budget and a dehumidification system for Reeves Community Center.
The latter project, with a price tag of $325,000, was not included in the spending plan for this fiscal year, which began on July 1.
Vision projects
In the meantime, momentum has been building for recommendations by members of new citizen Vision committees formed by Mayor Ron Niland to help Mount Airy move ahead in several strategic areas.
During separate presentations, two of those groups focused heavily on the establishment of a permanent, multi-use structure downtown to house the Mount Airy Farmers Market and other activities. The market now operates on Fridays in the parking lot of the city post office.
Then there is a plan for building a splash pad downtown in conjunction with the farmers market, typically including nozzles spraying water that would provide downtown visitors a means to cool off in the summer in lieu of a pool.
Also recommended is the creation of a downtown master plan that could incorporate such steps as burying utility lines; upgrading the municipal parking lot bordering Franklin and Willow streets; and incentivizing upper-floor use of historic buildings in the central business district.
Other ideas include planting trees at entryways to town and other key locations and providing wayfinding signage, especially near downtown, to better guide tourists to popular venues.
An economic-development need presented by one committee is increasing broadband, or high-speed Internet availability and accessibility especially in the central business district, with emphasis on underserved areas.
The city manager said these will be scrutinized by the commissioners in determining potential uses for the stimulus money.
“They plan on holding a joint meeting with all of the Vision committees to prioritize some of the projects mentioned during the presentations,” Jones reported.
“After that, we will have it on an agenda for further discussion and recommendations.”
